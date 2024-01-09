Is Edge of Tomorrow 2 now possible with Tom Cruise back at Warner Bros.?

A decade ago, Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt starred in Edge of Tomorrow, a sci-fi alien invasion flick based on the memorably named Japanese light novel All You Need Is Kill. However, Edge of Tomorrow didn’t bring in the big profits for Warner Bros. and it finished with $370.5 million worldwide against a $178 million budget. Nevertheless, the film has picked up a cult following that has clamored for Edge of Tomorrow 2, and those hopes may actually come to fruition now that Cruise is back at Warner Bros. with a long-term deal.

Via The Hollywood Reporter, Cruise’s new pact with Warner Bros. includes teaming up with studio executives Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy to develop and produce “original and franchise theatrical films.” Cruise’s other successful franchises — Top Gun and Mission: Impossible — are both lined up at Paramount. The only preexisting WB franchise that Cruise has already starred in is Edge of Tomorrow. That is, unless Cruise suddenly wants to star in a Harry Potter flick or put on a cape for DC.

Cruise’s frequent collaborator, Christopher McQuarrie, co-wrote the script for Edge of Tomorrow. And McQuarrie first mentioned that Cruise came up with a concept for the sequel in 2015. Director Doug Liman and Blunt have also expressed their desire to return for a sequel. As recently as last year, Blunt appeared on the Happy Sad Confused podcast and said that she had already been slipped the script by Liman. But she cast doubt on the film happening anytime soon.

“I mean, I would love to make it a reality, but I just don’t know when or how,” said Blunt. “And how many Mission Impossibles does [Cruise] need?”

As it happens, Cruise is filming his final Mission: Impossible movie this year, which will finish the story that began in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One. Cruise will than make a movie for Universal that will be partially filmed in the International Space Station. Beyond that, perhaps there could finally be room for Edge of Tomorrow 2.

