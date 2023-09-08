 Skip to main content
Is The Nun 2 streaming?

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the birth of The Conjuring universe, and it’s become one of the biggest horror movie franchises of all time. To date, there have been nine movies, including three Conjuring flicks, three Annabelle films, the standalone story The Curse of La Llorona, and now, two Nun movies. The Nun hit theaters in 2018, and now, The Nun 2 has finally arrived.

Taissa Farmiga reprises her role as Sister Irene, one of the few who survived the previous encounter with the demonic Nun (Bonnie Aarons) in the first film. Unfortunately, Irene has no idea that her friend, Frenchie (Jonas Bloquet), has been possessed by the Nun, whose real name is Valak. The sequel occurs in France in 1956, as Irene receives a troubling vision about Valak’s return. Irene soon finds herself in a race against time to prevent Valak from obtaining an ancient relic.

Storm Reid also stars as Sister Debra, with Anna Popplewell as Kate, and Katelyn Rose Downey as Sophie. Michael Chaves directed the film from a screenplay by Ian Goldberg, Richard Naing, and Akela Cooper. And now, it’s time to let you know whether you can stream The Nun 2 right now.

Is The Nun 2 streaming?

Bonnie Aarons as Valak in The Nun 2.
Warner Bros. Pictures

No, not yet. But there’s a good chance that it could take top spot at the weekend box office. The Equalizer 3 was last week’s top movie, but it may be a paper tiger against this week’s newcomer. Although horror films tend to do well in October, Warner Bros. Pictures may have picked the best weekend for The Nun 2 since Barbie is running out of steam and the other top films are dropping fast.

However, horror movies often have a short shelf life. It’s only the rare breakout horror flicks like It that have long runs at the box office. So unless The Nun 2 is one of those sleeper hits, it will likely be out of most theaters by the end of September.

Will The Nun 2 be available to stream at home?

Taissa Farmiga and Storm Reid in The Nun 2.
Warner Bros. Pictures

Yes, and we can’t rule out a streaming premiere in time for Halloween. Max is the streaming home for most of the movies in The Conjuring universe, and that’s where The Nun 2 will go first before anywhere else. Prime Video recently picked up some of Warner Bros.’ box office hits from 2022, but we suspect that The Nun 2 won’t be going to any other streaming service this year.

Warner Bros. is also less precious about waiting for a long time between a film’s theatrical release and its streaming premiere. That’s why The Nun 2 could have an exceptionally fast turnaround to streaming unless it becomes such a big hit that Warner Bros. would be better served by leaving it in theaters longer.

The Nun 2 is now playing in theaters.

