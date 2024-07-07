3 great Max crime dramas you should watch in July 2024

Few streaming services have more options for great movies to watch than Max. Even if all you’re looking for is a specific genre, like crime dramas, Max has plenty of options for your perusal. If you’re looking for a great crime drama in July, but are unsure where to start, then we’ve got you covered.

We’ve selected three great crime dramas available on Max that are perfect for this July. This time around, all of the titles are recent releases, which means that they’re the perfect way to catch up on titles that have been in the discussion quite recently. Here are three crime dramas to catch up on in July:

Joker (2019)

You might not expect a movie that is ostensibly about the Joker to be this much like a Martin Scorsese movie, but that’s exactly what Joker is. Telling the story of Arthur Fleck, a clown with a laughing condition who is clearly mentally unstable, the film is an often startling look at what it feels like to be left behind in a society that treats you like a punch line.

While there are certain things about Joker that might feel overly broad, the whole thing is centered by a brilliant, utterly committed central performance from Joaquin Phoenix, who won an Oscar for his work. If you somehow missed this while it was in theaters, now is the perfect time to check it out.

You can watch Joker on Max.

Uncut Gems (2019)

Adam Sandler is a better actor than many people give him credit for, and Uncut Gems is all the proof you need. Here, Sandler transforms himself into a Howie, a degenerate gambler and jewel dealer who makes a high-wire bet that could lead to the biggest windfall of his life.

Howie has to manage his family, his job, and those who are looking for money from him in order to get out of the precarious position he finds himself in. Few movies ratchet up tension like Uncut Gems, but Sandler remains compelling through it all, including during several key scenes with NBA legend Kevin Garnett.

You can watch Uncut Gems on Max.

Reality (2023)

This film was adapted word for word from the initial transcripts of interviews with Reality Winner, the former American intelligence official who was caught after leaking classified information to The Intercept in 2017. Sydney Sweeney is utterly captivating in this central performance, and part of what makes the movie feel so vibrant is the way it avoids any dramatic flourishes.

What we see here is basically what happened, down to the most mundane of details. Winner leaked the information because she hated what was happening to her country, and in this movie, we see the FBI making her reap the consequences.

You can watch Reality on Max.