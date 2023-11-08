 Skip to main content
Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire trailer brings a chill to NYC

Blair Marnell
By

Most of Ghostbusters: Afterlife took place in Summerville, Oklahoma, but the next sequel, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, is bringing the next generation back to where it all began: New York City. Sony Pictures has released the first trailer for Frozen Empire, which starts in the middle of summer as a supernatural arctic freeze descends upon the city. And this is more than just a run of bad weather. It could mark the start of a new ice age.

Fortunately, the new generation of the team has moved back home to take a larger role in the family business. Egon Spengler’s daughter, Callie Spengler (Carrie Coon), is seen suited up as a Ghostbuster for the first time in the trailer alongside her two children, Phoebe (Mckenna Grace) and Trevor (Finn Wolfhard). Paul Rudd’s Gary Grooberson is also back and in uniform, which suggests that he’s not only dating Callie, but he may be stepdad material.

The new generation of Ghostbusters return in Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.
Sony Pictures

This wouldn’t be a proper Ghostbusters sequel if there weren’t more returning players. Rounding out the current team are Logan Kim as Podcast and Celeste O’Connor as Lucky Domingo. The surviving members of the Ghostbusters will all be back, including Bill Murray as Dr. Peter Venkman, Dan Aykroyd as Dr. Raymond “Ray” Stantz, Ernie Hudson as Dr. Winston Zeddemore, and Annie Potts as Janine Melnitz. Their old nemesis, Walter Peck, is also returning, and once again will be played by William Atherton.

Recommended Videos

The trailer also introduces a few familiar faces who have joined the supporting cast, including Kumail Nanjiani, Patton Oswalt, James Acaster, and Emily Alyn Lind. But we’ll have to wait for more details about their characters.

Related

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire was directed by Gil Kenan from a script he co-wrote with Afterlife director Jason Reitman. It will haunt theaters on March 29, 2024.

Topics
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell has been an entertainment journalist for over 15 years. His bylines have appeared in Wizard Magazine, Geek…
How Ghostbusters: Afterlife used VFX to bring everyone back
A scene faturing the Ecto-1 chasing a ghost in Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

The nostalgia runs strong in Ghostbusters: Afterlife, filmmaker Jason Reitman's sequel to the beloved franchise his father, Ivan, created with stars and co-writers Dan Aykroyd and Harold Ramis.

Directed and co-written by Jason and set 32 years after the events of 1989's Ghostbusters II, Afterlife follows a pair of kids who move to a remote Oklahoma town after their mother inherits a dilapidated farm from her estranged father. They soon discover a familial link to the franchise's once-famous (and now largely forgotten) paranormal investigators, and end up at the center of yet another apocalyptic threat from a sinister, supernatural villain.

Read more
New Uncharted trailer puts Tom Holland’s Nathan Drake in danger
Uncharted

Tom Holland is currently headlining the blockbuster comic book film, Spider-Man: No Way Home, but Sony is also putting him front and center for another big-screen franchise. Sony Pictures has just released a second official trailer for Uncharted, which features Holland as treasure hunter Nathan Drake. Sony's Uncharted video games turned Nate into an icon in his own right, and it looks like the film will maintain the tradition of throwing him into a constant series of dangerous events.

UNCHARTED - Official Trailer 2 (HD)

Read more
The scariest ghosts in the Ghostbusters movies
Rowan the Destructor in Ghostbusters (2016).

Ray Parker Jr.'s classic theme song for Ghostbusters proudly states, "I ain't 'fraid of no ghost!" But perhaps he should be. Ghostbusters is a comedy franchise, but there are touches of horror in the films as well. Some of the ghosts are even genuinely terrifying, and they wouldn't be out of place in a more serious take on the paranormal. Harmless spooks like Slimer seem like the exception rather than the rule. After all, there's a reason why the Ghostbusters' services are often needed. Now that Ghostbusters: Afterlife is finally in theaters, we're taking a look back at the two previous films, as well as the 2016 reboot, to pick the scariest ghosts in the Ghostbusters movies.  You can keep the light on while reading this list, if you feel the need to.
10: The Driver

We don't actually know if the Driver is a sinister apparition. He only appears briefly in the original Ghostbusters as a taxi driver, which is perhaps the role he had during his mortal life. But the reason the Driver makes this list is that his zombie-like appearance is truly unsettling. He also drives like a madman. If we ever saw a ghost like this, we'd be running the other way even if he was our Uber driver.
9: The Impaled Heads

Read more