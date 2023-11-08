Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire trailer brings a chill to NYC

Most of Ghostbusters: Afterlife took place in Summerville, Oklahoma, but the next sequel, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, is bringing the next generation back to where it all began: New York City. Sony Pictures has released the first trailer for Frozen Empire, which starts in the middle of summer as a supernatural arctic freeze descends upon the city. And this is more than just a run of bad weather. It could mark the start of a new ice age.

Fortunately, the new generation of the team has moved back home to take a larger role in the family business. Egon Spengler’s daughter, Callie Spengler (Carrie Coon), is seen suited up as a Ghostbuster for the first time in the trailer alongside her two children, Phoebe (Mckenna Grace) and Trevor (Finn Wolfhard). Paul Rudd’s Gary Grooberson is also back and in uniform, which suggests that he’s not only dating Callie, but he may be stepdad material.

This wouldn’t be a proper Ghostbusters sequel if there weren’t more returning players. Rounding out the current team are Logan Kim as Podcast and Celeste O’Connor as Lucky Domingo. The surviving members of the Ghostbusters will all be back, including Bill Murray as Dr. Peter Venkman, Dan Aykroyd as Dr. Raymond “Ray” Stantz, Ernie Hudson as Dr. Winston Zeddemore, and Annie Potts as Janine Melnitz. Their old nemesis, Walter Peck, is also returning, and once again will be played by William Atherton.

The trailer also introduces a few familiar faces who have joined the supporting cast, including Kumail Nanjiani, Patton Oswalt, James Acaster, and Emily Alyn Lind. But we’ll have to wait for more details about their characters.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire was directed by Gil Kenan from a script he co-wrote with Afterlife director Jason Reitman. It will haunt theaters on March 29, 2024.

