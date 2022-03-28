New Sonic the Hedgehog 2 preview introduces Knuckles

The original Sonic the Hedgehog film was an unexpected success for Paramount when it debuted in 2020. That’s why the sequel, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, is coming to theaters next month. The new film is also introduces Sonic’s frenemy, Knuckles the Echidna, and delves into their shared roots in the Sega video game series. Knuckles wasn’t always an ally to Sonic, and he’s one of the primary villains in the new film.

Paramount has released a new preview clip from Sonic the Hedgehog 2 that reunites Sonic with his old foe, Dr. Ivo “Eggman” Robotnik (Jim Carrey). Although Robotnik was exiled from Earth at the end of the last film, he’s now back and has brought a new “friend” to help him take down Sonic. And if this scene is any indication, Knuckles may have greater power than his new rival.

Paramount also shared another behind-the-scenes look at the film. In this video, director Jeff Fowler sets the stage for some of the new characters, including Sonic’s new friend, Tails. There’s also a glimpse of some additional Sonic-versus-Knuckles battles.

Ben Schwartz headlines the film as the voice of Sonic, with James Marsden as Sonic’s best friend, Sheriff Tom Wachowski. Tika Sumpter play’s Tom’s wife, Maddie Wachowski, with Natasha Rothwell as Rachel, Adam Pally as Wade Whipple, Shemar Moore as Randall, and Colleen O’Shaughnessey as Miles “Tails” Prower. O’Shaughnessey is also the only member of the cast who is returning from the games to reprise their roles. Idris Elba will provide the voice of Knuckles.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 will hit theaters on April 8.

Editors' Recommendations