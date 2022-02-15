  1. Movies & TV

Halo gets a second season before the first one even starts

Tomas Franzese
By

The second season of Halo is already on the way. The series’ renewal was one of the first major announcements of ViacomCBS’s Investor Day on February 15 and came more than a month before the show’s highly anticipated first season debut on Paramount+.

Suit up, Spartans. The wait is almost over. @HaloTheSeries premieres March 24 exclusively on #ParamountPlus with a second season already ordered. pic.twitter.com/0roZG1X2bR

&mdash; Paramount+ (@paramountplus) February 15, 2022

Halo is based on Microsoft’s popular sci-fi video game franchise, which received a new entry in 2021 with Halo Infinite. This show does take place in a separate universe and will tell the story of Master Chief, Cortana, and their fight against the Covenant in the 26th century from the start. 

The first season will last nine episodes, and this renewal affirms that the story won’t end there. This early renewal shows that Paramount has confidence in the show and expects fans to want more. If it’s good, Halo has a chance at becoming one of the flagship shows of Paramount+. That said, fans will have to get over Cortana’s divisive redesign.

Halo stars Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief, Jen Taylor as Cortana, Natascha McElhone as Dr. Halsey, Yerin Ha as Kwan Ha Boo, Charlie Murphy as Makee, Shabana Azmi as Adm. Parangosky, Bokeem Woodbine as Soren-066, Bentley Kalu as Vannak-134, Kate Kennedy as Kai-125, Natasha Culzac as Riz-028, Rafael Fernandez as Capt. Jacob Keyes, and Olive Gray as Miranda Keyes. 

The second season of Halo does not have a release date, but we know that the first season will begin on March 24, 2022. It’s not the only video game-related project coming to Paramount+ either, as Sonic the Hedgehog’s Knuckles is getting a spinoff series on the service in 2023.

