Halo Infinite Season 3 delayed until 2023, split-screen co-op canceled

DeAngelo Epps
By

After releasing in an unfinished state, Halo Infinite is still dealing with long-term woes that should come as no surprise to anyone who’s been following the game. Today in a new Halo Waypoint blog, 343 announced that the upcoming Season 3 update to the game is delayed. Along with this news, the split-screen co-op, a staple of the Halo series, is completely canceled.

Halo Infinite | Update – September 2022

Season 3 was originally scheduled to hit Infinite in November of this year. This update was set to introduce campaign split-screen co-op, Forge mode, and the usual matchmaking updates to the title. With the delay, the next season is now not scheduled to start until March 7, 2023. This means that Halo Infinite‘s Season 2 will last around 10 months.

While this is all bad news for fans craving more content, 343 announced that Forge mode is still on track for release. The giant sandbox creator is now being included in what’s being called the free Winter Update. This update is taking the spot of Season 3’s release, available on November 8, 2022. Along with Forge, this update is bringing online campaign co-op, a new 30-level battle pass, two new maps, mission replay features,  and match XP via a beta.

Many of these upcoming features are a part of what many Halo Infinite players have been waiting for. Forge is one of the most wanted modes in the game and a big reason that many have argued that the game is incomplete in its current form.

Halo Infinite‘s free Winter Update drops on November 8 and Season 3 launches on March 7, 2023.

