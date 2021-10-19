Xbox Game Pass finally brings Outriders to PC today

Microsoft announced 11 new games coming to Xbox Game Pass in October, some of which are available starting today. These latest additions include a variety of genres, including shooters, fighting games, and fishing games. The most notable addition is Outriders, which is finally coming to PC.

Starting today, Xbox Game Pass subscribers can play indie-developed game Into the Pit and third-person shooter Outriders for PC. Into the Pit, a completely new addition to the service, comes to cloud, console, and PC. Outriders already launched on Game Pass for console, so now it’s more widely available than it already was.

Three more games wash in with the next wave on October 21. Dragon Ball FighterZ, Bandai Namco’s fighting game based on the iconic anime series, drops for cloud and console. Meanwhile, turn-based Echo Generation launches on day one for Xbox consoles, cloud, and PC. Lastly, Everspace 2 gives players a glimpse into a space shooter experience with a game preview.

The rest of the titles come to Game Pass on October 28. Highlights include Age of Empires 4, the latest installment of the popular real-time strategy series, which drops day one on Game Pass. The Forgotten City also stands out as a widely acclaimed time loop title.

Here’s a recap of all the upcoming games for Game Pass and their release dates:

Into The Pit (cloud, console, and PC: Out now

Outriders (PC): Out now

Dragon Ball FighterZ (cloud and console): October 21

Echo Generation (cloud, console, and PC): October 21

Everspace 2 (PC): October 21

Age of Empires 4 (PC): October 28

Alan Wake’s American Nightmare (console and PC): October 28

Backbone (console): October 28

Bassmaster Fishing 2022 (cloud, console, and PC): October 28

Nongunz: Doppelganger Edition (cloud, console, and PC): October 28

The Forgotten City (cloud, console, and PC): October 28

Xbox Game Pass also reached a milestone by surpassing 100 touchscreen-enabled games for mobile. A few highlights include older Yakuza games and indie hit Boyfriend Dungeon. Subscribers can play these 13 titles starting today, plus the already extensive collection listed on the Xbox website.

Art of Rally

Boyfriend Dungeon

Crown Trick

Curse of the Dead Gods

Gears Tactics

Lethal League Blaze

Signs of the Sojourner

The Ascent

Train Sim World 2

Yakuza 0

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life

Yakuza Kiwami

Yakuza Kiwami 2

Subscribers can access touchscreen-enabled games from the Xbox app for PC, the Xbox Game Pass mobile app for Android, or Apple devices. Let’s see if any of these new titles can beat out the best Xbox Game Pass games.

Editors' Recommendations