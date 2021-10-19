  1. Gaming

Xbox Game Pass finally brings Outriders to PC today

By

Microsoft announced 11 new games coming to Xbox Game Pass in October, some of which are available starting today. These latest additions include a variety of genres, including shooters, fighting games, and fishing games. The most notable addition is Outriders, which is finally coming to PC.

october 2021 new game pass titles

Starting today, Xbox Game Pass subscribers can play indie-developed game Into the Pit and third-person shooter Outriders for PC. Into the Pit, a completely new addition to the service, comes to cloud, console, and PC. Outriders already launched on Game Pass for console, so now it’s more widely available than it already was.

Three more games wash in with the next wave on October 21. Dragon Ball FighterZ, Bandai Namco’s fighting game based on the iconic anime series, drops for cloud and console. Meanwhile, turn-based Echo Generation launches on day one for Xbox consoles, cloud, and PC. Lastly, Everspace 2 gives players a glimpse into a space shooter experience with a game preview.

The rest of the titles come to Game Pass on October 28. Highlights include Age of Empires 4, the latest installment of the popular real-time strategy series, which drops day one on Game Pass. The Forgotten City also stands out as a widely acclaimed time loop title.

Here’s a recap of all the upcoming games for Game Pass and their release dates:

  • Into The Pit (cloud, console, and PC: Out now
  • Outriders (PC): Out now
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ (cloud and console): October 21
  • Echo Generation (cloud, console, and PC): October 21
  • Everspace 2 (PC): October 21
  • Age of Empires 4 (PC): October 28
  • Alan Wake’s American Nightmare (console and PC): October 28
  • Backbone (console): October 28
  • Bassmaster Fishing 2022 (cloud, console, and PC): October 28
  • Nongunz: Doppelganger Edition (cloud, console, and PC): October 28
  • The Forgotten City (cloud, console, and PC): October 28

Xbox Game Pass also reached a milestone by surpassing 100 touchscreen-enabled games for mobile. A few highlights include older Yakuza games and indie hit Boyfriend Dungeon. Subscribers can play these 13 titles starting today, plus the already extensive collection listed on the Xbox website.  

  • Art of Rally
  • Boyfriend Dungeon
  • Crown Trick
  • Curse of the Dead Gods
  • Gears Tactics
  • Lethal League Blaze
  • Signs of the Sojourner
  • The Ascent
  • Train Sim World 2
  • Yakuza 0
  • Yakuza 6: The Song of Life
  • Yakuza Kiwami
  • Yakuza Kiwami 2 

Subscribers can access touchscreen-enabled games from the Xbox app for PC, the Xbox Game Pass mobile app for Android, or Apple devices. Let’s see if any of these new titles can beat out the best Xbox Game Pass games.

Editors' Recommendations

Fortnite season 8, week 5 challenge guide: Ragsy

Ragsy from Fortnite.

Fortnite season 8, week 5 challenge guide: Dire

Dire from Fortnite.

What is Apple Music?

iPhone with Apple Music logo on the screen. A pair of Earpods lay next to it.

The best iPhone 13 battery cases for 2021

iPhone 13 battery case feat image.

Microsoft Flight Simulator gets a Game of the Year Edition on Game Pass

microsoft flight simulator game of the year edition announced sim goty

Black Friday 2021: Latest deals, news, and more (October 19)

Black Friday 2021 is the day after Thanksgiving.

How to watch Google’s Pixel 6 event today; Pixel 6 and 6 Pro expected

Google Pixel 6 Image Composite.

Best Black Friday TV Deals 2021: Deals You Can Shop Today

best black friday tv deals bfcm2020 tvs 201027

Amazon Music expands spatial audio to more devices

smartphone showing amazon music Billie Eilish takeover station

Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro: Everything you need to know

Google Pixel 6 colors.

Jabra Elite 7 Pro vs. Bose QuietComfort Earbuds

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds.

New Amazon Black Friday deals alert: Don’t miss these new offers

A man wearing the Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones.

Google’s Pixel Fall Launch event: Everything we expect to see today

The Pixel 6 in Orange with an orange wallpaper.