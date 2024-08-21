 Skip to main content
Xbox’s one-handed accessibility controller is a game changer

By
An Xbox Adaptive Joystick sits on a person's shoulder.
Xbox

Xbox created a unique new controller built with accessibility in mind. The Xbox Adaptive Joystick is a one-handed controller coming in 2025 that supports customization via 3D printing. It will retail for $30.

The Xbox Adaptive Joystick continues the company’s push into accessibility. The company previously made an impact in the space with the Xbox Adaptive Controller, but its newest offering is built for players with limited mobility in mind.

The Xbox Adaptive Joystick looks a bit like a Meta Quest 3 controller. It’s a small white cylinder that fits in one hand and features a joystick in the thumb position. It has four face buttons on its front side, plus buttons that mimic a bumper and trigger on the back. Those buttons can be customized and remapped to fit a player’s needs.

Introducing the Xbox Adaptive Joystick

In addition to working on its own by connecting to an Xbox (in tandem with another controller to navigate menus), the Joystick can be combined with the Xbox Adaptive Controller as well. It can also be connected to a mount for players looking to attach it to a wheelchair or other equipment.

That announcement comes with the news that Xbox is introducing a new way for players to get adaptable thumbstick toppers through 3D printing. Players can now access and download a variety of 3D printable files through Xbox Design Lab. Players can print them through their own machine or an external service and place them on the Xbox Wireless Controller, Elite Series 2, or Adaptive Joystick.

The Xbox Wire post detailing the changes also highlights two more upcoming accessibility controllers. The officially licensed 8BitDo Lite SE 2.4G is available now for $60, while the ByoWave Proteus Controller is available for $300 in a handful of regions. Digital Trends recently awarded the Proteus with a Tech for Change award.

