The best hero shooters on Xbox

Even though the best Xbox series X games come in all genres, it still has a strong reputation as being the shooter box. There’s no denying that it has an especially strong lineup of amazing FPS games, with hero shooters being a standout subgenre that only seems to be getting more popular over time. These titles differentiate themselves by giving each player more ways to express themselves in battle beyond which weapon they choose. Not only does this create much more interesting encounters and emergent moments in every match, but it also makes the genre more accessible to players who might not be as accurate or quick as others. That, combined with near universal cross-platform support, makes hero shooters an easy genre to get together with friends in to play casually or competitively. These are the top hero shooters you should be playing right now.

Overwatch 2 Play 69% 69% Platforms Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Genre Shooter Developer Blizzard Entertainment Publisher Blizzard Entertainment Release August 10, 2023 We might as well get the obvious pick out of the way first. Sure, Overwatch 2 hasn’t always been in the best shape, but it has never lost what made it fun from a casual standpoint. So many years in, the roster of all original characters is massive. That is somewhat of a negative for competitive players since the balance is always in flux, but the average player can simply enjoy the huge range of different styles. There is always something new to unlock, a new game mode to try out, or a season of ranks to work your way up through. Even though almost every other game on this list has come out since, Overwatch 2 still has something special that none of them has been able to perfectly recreate or surpass. Overwatch 2 Announce Cinematic | “Zero Hour”

Apex Legends Play 76% 76% Platforms Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Genre Shooter, Tactical Developer Respawn Entertainment Publisher Electronic Arts Release February 04, 2019 We weren’t sure whether or not the honeymoon phase of Apex Legends would last beyond its initial surprise launch, but here we are all these years later still playing it. Apex Legends is a combination of hero shooter mechanics and battle royale design, all wrapped up with tight gunplay and a focus on movement that works better than it should. There are multiple modes now, but the core game sets you up in squads of three Legends spread across the assault, skirmishers, recon, controller, and support classes. Each comes with two active and one passive ability that are strong but not meant to be game changers. Mastering the fluid movement systems, nailing your aim, and gearing up with stronger loot are just as important as knowing the best time and place to use your skills. Teamwork is especially essential in Apex Legends so bring your friends along for the best experience. Apex Legends Official Launch Trailer

Paladins Play 72% 72% Platforms PlayStation 4, PC (Microsoft Windows), Mac, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Genre Shooter, Strategy Developer Evil Mojo Games, Hi-Rez Studios Publisher Hi-Rez Studios Release May 02, 2017 Paladins has been the underdog of the hero shooter space for years despite being on of the first to establish the formula as we know it today. It looks and feels a lot like Overwatch, with 5v5 matches focusing on objective game modes and a bright and colorful art style. But all the characters are completely unique and can be customized with different loadouts as you level them up. While it has lived in the shadow of other hero shooters for years, it has a passionate and dedicated community that keeps the game going strong. Paladins - Become a Champion

Marvel Rivals Play 75% 75% Platforms Xbox Series X|S, PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 5 Genre Shooter Developer NetEase Games Publisher NetEase Games, Marvel Games Release December 06, 2024 Who doesn’t love Marvel characters? It was only a matter of time before someone made a hero shooter that focused on, well, super heroes and Marvel Rivals absolutely nails it. The third-person perspective and cast of iconic and deep-cut Marvel characters not only gives the game a unique feel compared to every other game, but also lets you enjoy seeing your favorite hero unleash their skills. It uses the same game modes you’ve seen in other hero shooters, mainly cart pushing and point capturing, but they’re tried and true modes that still work here. Why it has caught on so much is that the roster is so large that there’s bound to be at least one character you know and love to play as, and there are more ways to contribute to a team than just being a crackshot. In fact, playing on your Xbox controller is arguably the superior way to control the game. Marvel Rivals | Official Announcement Trailer

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Play 79% 79% Platforms Google Stadia, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 5, Xbox One Genre Shooter, Tactical Developer Ubisoft Montreal Publisher Ubisoft Entertainment Release December 01, 2015 If you consider yourself a hardcore shooter who thrives in high-stakes games, Rainbow Six Siege is an easy pick. Each operator has their own loadouts and stats, but also gadgets to use either in offense or defense. These range from simple things like setting up bear traps or cameras to breaching charges and thermal grenades. Between the huge number of operators that all have different abilities you need to learn and watch out for, the destructable environments, and lightning-fast time to kill, Siege demands that you stay on your toes and proceed slowly and cautiously in every map. But once the action kicks off, it will send your adrenaline to the moon. Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege - Launch Trailer (Official)