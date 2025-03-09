 Skip to main content
The best hero shooters on Xbox

Roadhog and D.Va in Overwatch 2.
Blizzard

Even though the best Xbox series X games come in all genres, it still has a strong reputation as being the shooter box. There’s no denying that it has an especially strong lineup of amazing FPS games, with hero shooters being a standout subgenre that only seems to be getting more popular over time. These titles differentiate themselves by giving each player more ways to express themselves in battle beyond which weapon they choose. Not only does this create much more interesting encounters and emergent moments in every match, but it also makes the genre more accessible to players who might not be as accurate or quick as others. That, combined with near universal cross-platform support, makes hero shooters an easy genre to get together with friends in to play casually or competitively. These are the top hero shooters you should be playing right now.

We will continue to update this list with all the upcoming Xbox Series X games that manage to impress us.

Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2
69%
Platforms
Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch
Genre
Shooter
Developer
Blizzard Entertainment
Publisher
Blizzard Entertainment
Release
August 10, 2023
We might as well get the obvious pick out of the way first. Sure, Overwatch 2 hasn’t always been in the best shape, but it has never lost what made it fun from a casual standpoint. So many years in, the roster of all original characters is massive. That is somewhat of a negative for competitive players since the balance is always in flux, but the average player can simply enjoy the huge range of different styles. There is always something new to unlock, a new game mode to try out, or a season of ranks to work your way up through. Even though almost every other game on this list has come out since, Overwatch 2 still has something special that none of them has been able to perfectly recreate or surpass.
Overwatch 2 Announce Cinematic | “Zero Hour”
Apex Legends

Apex Legends
76%
Platforms
Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch
Genre
Shooter, Tactical
Developer
Respawn Entertainment
Publisher
Electronic Arts
Release
February 04, 2019
We weren’t sure whether or not the honeymoon phase of Apex Legends would last beyond its initial surprise launch, but here we are all these years later still playing it. Apex Legends is a combination of hero shooter mechanics and battle royale design, all wrapped up with tight gunplay and a focus on movement that works better than it should. There are multiple modes now, but the core game sets you up in squads of three Legends spread across the assault, skirmishers, recon, controller, and support classes. Each comes with two active and one passive ability that are strong but not meant to be game changers. Mastering the fluid movement systems, nailing your aim, and gearing up with stronger loot are just as important as knowing the best time and place to use your skills. Teamwork is especially essential in Apex Legends so bring your friends along for the best experience.
Apex Legends Official Launch Trailer

Paladins

Paladins
72%
Platforms
PlayStation 4, PC (Microsoft Windows), Mac, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch
Genre
Shooter, Strategy
Developer
Evil Mojo Games, Hi-Rez Studios
Publisher
Hi-Rez Studios
Release
May 02, 2017
Paladins has been the underdog of the hero shooter space for years despite being on of the first to establish the formula as we know it today. It looks and feels a lot like Overwatch, with 5v5 matches focusing on objective game modes and a bright and colorful art style. But all the characters are completely unique and can be customized with different loadouts as you level them up. While it has lived in the shadow of other hero shooters for years, it has a passionate and dedicated community that keeps the game going strong.
Paladins - Become a Champion

Marvel Rivals

Marvel Rivals
75%
Platforms
Xbox Series X|S, PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 5
Genre
Shooter
Developer
NetEase Games
Publisher
NetEase Games, Marvel Games
Release
December 06, 2024
Who doesn’t love Marvel characters? It was only a matter of time before someone made a hero shooter that focused on, well, super heroes and Marvel Rivals absolutely nails it. The third-person perspective and cast of iconic and deep-cut Marvel characters not only gives the game a unique feel compared to every other game, but also lets you enjoy seeing your favorite hero unleash their skills. It uses the same game modes you’ve seen in other hero shooters, mainly cart pushing and point capturing, but they’re tried and true modes that still work here. Why it has caught on so much is that the roster is so large that there’s bound to be at least one character you know and love to play as, and there are more ways to contribute to a team than just being a crackshot. In fact, playing on your Xbox controller is arguably the superior way to control the game.
Marvel Rivals | Official Announcement Trailer

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
79%
Platforms
Google Stadia, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 5, Xbox One
Genre
Shooter, Tactical
Developer
Ubisoft Montreal
Publisher
Ubisoft Entertainment
Release
December 01, 2015
If you consider yourself a hardcore shooter who thrives in high-stakes games, Rainbow Six Siege is an easy pick. Each operator has their own loadouts and stats, but also gadgets to use either in offense or defense. These range from simple things like setting up bear traps or cameras to breaching charges and thermal grenades. Between the huge number of operators that all have different abilities you need to learn and watch out for, the destructable environments, and lightning-fast time to kill, Siege demands that you stay on your toes and proceed slowly and cautiously in every map. But once the action kicks off, it will send your adrenaline to the moon.
Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege - Launch Trailer (Official)

Valorant

Valorant
74%
Platforms
Xbox Series X|S, PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 5
Genre
Shooter, Tactical
Developer
Riot Games
Publisher
Riot Games
Release
June 02, 2020
If Siege isn’t quite your speed but you still want a game that rewards patience and tactical thinking, Valorant is the king of hardcore shooters. This game is what Counter-Strike 2 would look like if it came to consoles and added in just the right amount of hero abilities to enhance the core gunplay without overshadowing it, and the result is exactly as good as you would hope. Coming from Riot Games, makers of League of Legends, they know a thing or two about balancing characters. The format is almost identical to CS where you purchase weapons, armor, and gear at the start of a round and then either need to attack or defend different points with an explosive. You die just as fast, but can use different active and passive skills to turn the tides of a round. It has swiftly become one of the best tactical shooters on consoles thanks to being free to play.
The Round // Gameplay Preview - VALORANT

