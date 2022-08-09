 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Movies & TV
  4. News

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will speed into theaters in 2024

Cristina Alexander
By

It seems the Sonic cinematic universe is sticking with the pattern of releasing a Sonic film every two years. Paramount Pictures and the official Sonic movie Twitter account announced that Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will be coming to theaters on December 20, 2024.

Running faster, flying higher, and punching harder. #SonicMovie3 hits theatres on December 20, 2024. pic.twitter.com/DcFGbaKUao

&mdash; Sonic the Hedgehog (@SonicMovie) August 9, 2022

The holiday release date comes as surprise for some Sonic fans, as the previous films came out earlier in their respective years. Sonic the Hedgehog came out on Valentine’s Day 2020 after a three-month delay (on account of “Ugly Sonic” needing a makeover), while Sonic the Hedgehog 2 was released on April 8 this past spring.

Although Sonic 3 is coming out much later in the year than its predecessors did, its release date happens to coincide with the 23rd anniversary of the GameCube release of Sonic Adventure 2: Battle (though the original game released on the Dreamcast in June 2001), which appears to be the source material for the sequel based on the appearance of Shadow the Hedgehog in the post-credits scene for Sonic the Hedgehog 2. The movie will be running in direct box office competition with James Cameron’s Avatar 3.

In the meantime, we have a Knuckles the Echidna spinoff series coming to Paramount+ in 2023, with Idris Elba reprising his voice-over role of the muscular echidna. We also have Sonic Prime coming out on Netflix later this year courtesy of WildBrain, and Shadow and Big the Cat are confirmed to appear in the series.

Game-wise, the hedgehog’s next game adventure is Sonic Frontiers, which is set to release this holiday season. More information about the game will be revealed at Gamescom‘s Opening Night Live stream on August 23.

Editors' Recommendations

Sonic the Hedgehog turns Fall Guys into Bean Hill Zone for new event

Knuckles and Sonic racing in Fall Guys.

More retro games should adopt Sonic Origins’ Anniversary Mode

Sonic stands tall in Sonic Origins.

Gaming’s greatest urban legend has finally been confirmed

Sonic stands tall in Sonic Origins.

Sonic Frontiers will kick off the “third generation” of Sonic games

Sonic stares at a landscape in Sonic Frontiers.

With Tesla bleeding money, Elon Musk initiates hardcore spending review

Elon Musk talks to the press as he arrives to to have a look at the construction site of the new Tesla Gigafactory near Berlin.

Lenovo teams up with AMD and Nvidia to release two new workstations

A designer sits by a desk as she works on a project with the Lenovo ThinkPad 15v next to her.

Have you listened to Forever 1? Here are the Girls’ Generation songs you need to hear next

The K-pop group Girls' Generation.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns delayed, moving it out of a busy October

Spider-Man and Ghost Rider fighting Venom in Marvel's Midnight Suns.

Is Netflix the right home for The Sandman?

The Sandman sitting in a chair in all black looking serious from The Sandman on Netflix.

The Dell XPS 17 isn’t cheap, but it is $700 off

Dell XPS 17 front view showing display and keyboard.

This 8-quart air fryer is $100 off at Best Buy

A Bella Pro Series 8-qt. Digital Air Fryer sits on a kitchen counter.

‘Metaversities’ let you attend digital twins of real-world college campuses in VR

A statue and building from a virtual university in the metaverse.

This mechanical number pad is everything your spreadsheets need

GMMK NumPad in white ice color way.