Another year may have come and gone, but that also means that the wealth of streaming content has only grown. For avid cinephiles and bingers of the latest serial dramas and epics, the feast is incredible these days. The various streaming platforms continue to vie for relevancy, which ultimately ensures that there is never a famine as far as entertainment offerings are concerned.

The e-commerce giant Amazon continues to claim a significant slice of the streaming market with excellent exclusive series including Reacher, The Boys, The Marvelous Miss Maisel, Invincible, and countless others. But what about films? The good folks behind Amazon Prime Video continue to corral Hollywood productions for the platform’s library. In fact, a few 2023 films that have landed on Prime Video, and you owe it to yourself to check them out in 2024.

Knock At The Cabin (2023)

Director M. Night Shyamalan has been captivating audiences and bending their minds for a quarter century. His style is distinctive and he often works in the genre that first catapulted him to mainstream success: horror. Knock at the Cabin is his latest foray into the genre, and it provokes audience curiosity within mere minutes of the film’s opening act.

Mysterious strangers, who claim honest intent, seize the vacation home of a young girl and her two fathers. Their mission? Convince the family trio that they must willingly select one among them to die at the hands of the other two in order to stave off the apocalyptic end of the world. It’s a harrowing predicament and a seemingly insurmountable task for this eclectic group of strangers who must convince the family of this perceived truth. What ultimately occurs might be divisive among viewers, but the film is lifted by committed performances from heavyweights like Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy), Jonathan Groff (Mindhunter), and Rupert Grint (the Harry Potter films), among others.

Renfield (2023)

For more than a century, there have been countless takes on the vampiric legend of Count Dracula. Inspired by the real-life figure known as Vlad the Impaler, Dracula has become nothing short of legendary in the horror genre. So, why not take that legend and expand it with a goofy modern twist. Renfield is named after the central, eponymous hero of the story, R.M. Renfield (Nicholas Hoult). He’s lived a long life thanks to his servitude to Dracula (Nicolas Cage) as the vampire’s familiar.

It’s only taken Renfield a century to meet the one person who can help the poor sap turn against his master in a bid to live in freedom once again. The film is often corny, humorous, and violent — all elements that make for an entertaining 90 minutes It may not be the best Dracula movie you have ever seen, but it will certainly stand apart as the most unique.

The Flash (2023)

Superhero movies are a dime a dozen these days in no small part thanks to the Marvel’s MCU. DC endeavored to fight back with the branded DCEU that has now come to end with the release of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Many of the DCEU offerings, however, didn’t see the box office returns Warner Bros. had hoped for. The Flash is one such film, despite it’s fun, whimsical take on the Scarlet Speedster.

The film follows Barry Allen’s (Ezra Miller) bid to change the past with his super speed and save his mother from certain death. What he doesn’t anticipate is everything that would change within the timeline following his course correction. Barry is in for a bit of chaos during this journey as he meets some new faces … and some old. Michael Keaton’s Batman was heavily touted in the marketing. So, if you watch this movie for nothing else, let it be to see Keaton in true Dark Knight form once again.

