Sonic the Hedgehog 3 trailer introduces Keanu Reeves as the villainous Shadow

In the first trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog 3, Ben Schwartz’s Sonic comes toe-to-toe with Keanu Reeves’ Shadow, the villainous red-striped black hedgehog developed by a secret government organization.

Shadow’s powers are unlike any Sonic has ever seen. Sonic reunites with Knuckles (Idris Elba) and Tails (Colleen O’Shaughnessey) to face off against Shadow. Despite the numbers advantage, Shadow makes quick work of the friendly trio. Because desperate times call for desperate measures, Sonic seeks help from Dr. Ivo Robotnik (Jim Carrey). This uneasy alliance might be the only thing that can stop Shadow from ruling the planet.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 also stars James Marsden as Tom Wachowski, Tika Sumpter as Maddie Wachowski, Natasha Rothwell as Rachel, Lee Majdoub as Agent Stone, Tom Butler as Commander Walters, Adam Pally as Wade Whipple, Alyla Browne as Maria, Shemar Moore as Randall Handel, and Krysten Ritter as Director Rockwell.

Sofia Pernas, Cristo Fernández, Jorma Taccone, and James Wolk have been cast in undisclosed roles.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is the third installment in the Sonic movie franchise behind 2020’s Sonic the Hedgehog and 2022’s Sonic the Hedgehog 2. The first two films combined to gross over $700 million worldwide. The success of the two films spawned Knuckles, a Paramount+ television series starring Elba’s Knuckles and Pally’s Wade Whipple.

Based on the video game series by Sega, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is directed by Jeff Fowler from a script by Pat Casey, Josh Miller, and John Whittington. Fowler directed the previous two installments in the franchise. Producers include Neal H. Moritz, Toby Ascher, Toru Nakahara, and Hitoshi Okuno.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 heads to theaters on December 20, 2024.