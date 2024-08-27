 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 trailer introduces Keanu Reeves as the villainous Shadow

By
Keanu Reeves' Shadow stares menacingly in trailer for Sonic 3.
Paramount Pictures

In the first trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog 3, Ben Schwartz’s Sonic comes toe-to-toe with Keanu Reeves’ Shadow, the villainous red-striped black hedgehog developed by a secret government organization.

Shadow’s powers are unlike any Sonic has ever seen. Sonic reunites with Knuckles (Idris Elba) and Tails (Colleen O’Shaughnessey) to face off against Shadow. Despite the numbers advantage, Shadow makes quick work of the friendly trio. Because desperate times call for desperate measures, Sonic seeks help from Dr. Ivo Robotnik (Jim Carrey). This uneasy alliance might be the only thing that can stop Shadow from ruling the planet.

Recommended Videos

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 also stars James Marsden as Tom Wachowski, Tika Sumpter as Maddie Wachowski, Natasha Rothwell as Rachel, Lee Majdoub as Agent Stone, Tom Butler as Commander Walters, Adam Pally as Wade Whipple, Alyla Browne as Maria, Shemar Moore as Randall Handel, and Krysten Ritter as Director Rockwell.

Sofia Pernas, Cristo Fernández, Jorma Taccone, and James Wolk have been cast in undisclosed roles.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is the third installment in the Sonic movie franchise behind 2020’s Sonic the Hedgehog and 2022’s Sonic the Hedgehog 2. The first two films combined to gross over $700 million worldwide. The success of the two films spawned Knuckles, a Paramount+ television series starring Elba’s Knuckles and Pally’s Wade Whipple.

Based on the video game series by Sega, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is directed by Jeff Fowler from a script by Pat Casey, Josh Miller, and John Whittington. Fowler directed the previous two installments in the franchise. Producers include Neal H. Moritz, Toby Ascher, Toru Nakahara, and Hitoshi Okuno.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 heads to theaters on December 20, 2024.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
SOULM8TE: M3GAN spinoff finds its lead
M3GAN stands still while wearing a brown overcoat.

SOULM8TE, a new film in the M3GAN universe, has found its star.

Per Deadline, Lily Sullivan has landed the lead role in SOULM8TE. Sullivan will play the artificially intelligent android a man buys to cope with his wife's death. The beautiful robot is supposed to become the man's new partner. However, the man turns his AI android from a harmless lovebot into a deadly soulmate. SOULM8TE is being described as a 1990s erotic thriller with a technological twist.
Sullivan is an Australian actress who rose to prominence with American audiences as Beth Bixler in Evil Dead Rise. The 29-year-old's credits include Monolith, I Met a Girl, and Picnic at Hanging Rock.
Announced in June, SOULM8TE is the first spinoff to M3GAN from Atomic Monster and Blumhouse. Kate Dolan, best known for helming You Are Not My Mother, will direct SOULM8TE. Dolan rewrote the original draft by Rafael Jordan, which is based on a story by Jordan, James Wan, and Ingrid Bisu.

Read more
Uglies trailer: Joey King fights the future in Netflix’s sci-fi thriller
A boy and a girl hold hands in a room overlooking the city.

"All my life, I wanted to be pretty," Joey King's Tally says in the opening moments of the Uglies trailer.

In a futuristic society, 16-year-olds can receive a cosmetic procedure that will erase flaws and make them pretty. The surgery allows teens to show society who they want to be. Tally was originally excited to get the surgery, but when her friend runs away, Tally discovers that the organization behind the surgery might be looking to control its citizens. This leads Tally to venture outside the city's limits to The Smoke, a secret refuge for those rebelling against the government.

Read more
Rebel Ridge trailer: Jeremy Saulnier’s new thriller pits one man against corrupt cops
rebel ridge trailer jeremy saulnier netflix thriller

One man is determined to defeat small-town corruption in the trailer for Rebel Ridge, a new Netflix film from Jeremy Saulnier.

Former Marine Terry Richmond (Aaron Pierre) rides his bike to the small town of Shelby Springs to post bail for his cousin. The ride ends abruptly when two of the town's police officers unjustly knock Terry off his bike and seize his life's savings. After trying to report the crime, Terry quickly realizes the town breeds corruption under police chief Sandy Burnne (Don Johnson) and his crooked cops. These cops messed with the wrong Marine, as Terry unleashes havoc on the department and uncovers a conspiracy that threatens the entire town.

Read more