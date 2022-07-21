 Skip to main content
Disney+ to add R-rated Deadpool, Deadpool 2, and Logan on July 22

Dan Girolamo
By

Disney+ announced Deadpool, Deadpool 2, and Logan will all stream on Disney+ in the U.S. starting July 22. This marks another shift for the streaming service as it slowly allows more R-rated and TV-MA content. Because of the violence and graphic nature, Disney reminds subscribers to revisit their parental control settings to curate their viewing experience.

The move comes at the same time as San Diego Comic-Con, where Marvel Studios will return for the first time in three years. Marvel President Kevin Feige will host a mega-panel in Hall H at 5 p.m. PT on Saturday, July 23. In years past, Marvel has used this panel to announce and showcase important projects like The Avengers. Many insiders speculate that Feige will give updates and share footage on upcoming MCU projects such as She-Hulk: Attorney at LawBlack Panther: Wakanda Forever, and Blade. 

Hugh Jackman on the ground in Logan.
20th Century Studios

After Disney officially acquired 20st Century Fox in 2019, many fans were left to speculate about what would happen to properties such as Deadpool and the X-Menfranchise. Feige confirmed that Deadpool would be joining the MCU and the third film would be R-rated. The X-Men are also expected to join the MCU, with many pointing to the fact that the finale of Ms.Marvel teased the arrival of the mutant superteam.

Both Deadpool movies and Logan were huge hits, both critically and financially. Deadpool and Deadpool 2 combined for a worldwide box office gross of over $1.5 billion. Both films starring Ryan Reynolds were the highest-grossing R-rated films of all time before being passed by 2019’s Joker.

The cast of Deadpool.

Logan, which marked Hugh Jackman’s final performance as Wolverine, grossed over $600 million worldwide. The film was universally praised by critics, and it became the first live-action superhero film to receive an Oscar nomination for screenwriting.

