This year’s San Diego Comic-Con won’t have a lot of star power, but that didn’t stop Peacock from promoting two of its most-anticipated original series, Twisted Metal and The Continental. And it all starts with a little bit of ice cream from Twisted Metal‘s evil clown, Sweet Tooth.

On Thursday, July 20, Peacock and Sony Pictures Television will send Sweet Tooth’s infamous ice cream truck to the corner of J Street and First Ave. Fans are invited to stop by for a free serving of an exclusive Twisted Metal ice cream flavor created by Salt & Straw. At 5 p.m., there will be a “surprise musical performance” at the ice cream truck. Fans who aren’t able to make it out to the ice cream truck will be able buy some Twisted Metal ice cream of their own from three of the local Salt & Straw locations.

Recommended Videos

Also on Thursday, Peacock will host the world premiere of Twisted Metal at 10 p.m. in Room 6DE. Following the episode, the attendees will get a chance to play a Twisted Metal trivia game based on Kinda Funny’s interactive game, Kinda Feudy. Following the end of Comic-Con, Peacock and Sony will send Sweet Tooth’s ice cream truck out for additional promotional appearances in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Chicago, and Des Moines, Iowa. Twisted Metal will premiere on Peacock on July 27.

On Friday, July 21, fans can go to Ballroom 20 at 3 p.m. for a first look at The Continental: From the World of John Wick. It’s unclear if Peacock will stream the entire first episode of the three-episode miniseries, but the original plan to bring the cast and series creators just wasn’t feasible during the actors’ and writers’ strikes.

The Continental: From the World of John Wick will premiere on Peacock in September.

Editors' Recommendations