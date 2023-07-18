 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Peacock brings Twisted Metal and The Continental to San Diego Comic-Con 2023

Blair Marnell
By

This year’s San Diego Comic-Con won’t have a lot of star power, but that didn’t stop Peacock from promoting two of its most-anticipated original series, Twisted Metal and The Continental. And it all starts with a little bit of ice cream from Twisted Metal‘s evil clown, Sweet Tooth.

On Thursday, July 20, Peacock and Sony Pictures Television will send Sweet Tooth’s infamous ice cream truck to the corner of J Street and First Ave. Fans are invited to stop by for a free serving of an exclusive Twisted Metal ice cream flavor created by Salt & Straw. At 5 p.m., there will be a “surprise musical performance” at the ice cream truck. Fans who aren’t able to make it out to the ice cream truck will be able buy some Twisted Metal ice cream of their own from three of the local Salt & Straw locations.

Recommended Videos

Also on Thursday, Peacock will host the world premiere of Twisted Metal at 10 p.m. in Room 6DE. Following the episode, the attendees will get a chance to play a Twisted Metal trivia game based on Kinda Funny’s interactive game, Kinda Feudy. Following the end of Comic-Con, Peacock and Sony will send Sweet Tooth’s ice cream truck out for additional promotional appearances in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Chicago, and Des Moines, Iowa. Twisted Metal will premiere on Peacock on July 27.

Samoa Joe as Sweet Tooth in Twisted Metal.
Peacock

On Friday, July 21, fans can go to Ballroom 20 at 3 p.m.  for a first look at The Continental: From the World of John Wick.  It’s unclear if Peacock will stream the entire first episode of the three-episode miniseries, but the original plan to bring the cast and series creators just wasn’t feasible during the actors’ and writers’ strikes.

The Continental: From the World of John Wick will premiere on Peacock in September.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell has been an entertainment journalist for over 15 years. His bylines have appeared in Wizard Magazine, Geek…
Dispatches from day 2 of San Diego Comic-Con 2022
A sandcastle inspired by The Sandman.

If you're in town for San Diego Comic-Con, one of the biggest buzzwords is "activation." That's studio-speak for the attractions outside of Comic-Con that I mentioned yesterday in my last dispatch. But first, some context: The San Diego Convention Center is essentially across the street from both Petco Park and San Diego's Gaslamp Quarter. And there's so much happening inside the convention center that some fans miss the action outside.

Beautiful, isn't it? As someone who used to live in San Diego, I can say that it wasn't always that nice. But even before the ballpark was there, work was underway to revitalize the Gaslamp. And for over a decade, studios have used the surrounding Gaslamp neighborhood to expand the reach of Comic-Con itself. With the activations, fans don't need a badge to have a Comic-Con experience.
Blast from the past
The very first activation I ever went to at Comic-Con was the recreation of Flynn's Arcade for Disney's Tron: Legacy. The original Tron happens to be a personal favorite of mine, but I would have gone for the retro arcade alone. It was a set up like a real arcade with both classic games and working versions of the Tron-inspired video games from the movie itself. But it was also so much more.

Read more
Dispatches from day 1 of San Diego Comic-Con 2022
Chris Pine and Regé-Jean Page in Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

After a three-year hiatus, San Diego Comic-Con has returned to the San Diego Convention center. And so far, the hottest item isn't an exclusive action figure or statue. It's the wristband that indicates whether fans have been vaccinated or tested for COVID-19. Even pre-pandemic, the large Comic-Con crowds made it difficult to get into the convention center. But this year, the longest lines are for the COVID wristbands, and it created havoc as fans tried to make their way inside.

There's no way to talk about this year's Comic-Con without addressing COVID. It's the reason why everyone has to wear a mask this year, even if you aren't cosplaying. The pandemic kept Comic-Con dormant in 2020 and 2021, and there are signs that not everyone is ready for the show to go back to what it used to be.

Read more
Hellboys and alien symbiotes: San Diego Comic-Con’s best cosplays ever
Doug Jones and a cosplayer dressed as the Angel of Death at the 2018 SDCC.

San Diego Comic-Con is back with a vengeance after a two-year absence, filling a gap that had remained wide open during the COVID-19 pandemic. Many consider Comic-Con the pinnacle of pop culture, and this year will prove the validity of that claim. Indeed, Comic-Con is the place where things happen as people gather to celebrate all things pop culture, from comic books to movies and television and everything in-between.

Part of what makes Comic-Con so legendary is the enthusiasm and anticipation that surrounds it. Fans from around the world come together, showing off their best cosplay in a vibrant and exuberant display of creativity, imagination, and sheer talent. Cosplaying is part of Comic-Con's very essence, and every attendee knows it. Throughout the years, the famed convention has given us some of the best examples of the art of cosplaying, many of which will surely stand the test of time and become almost as iconic as Comic-Con itself. Read on to see for yourself.
The ultimate seal of approval
Prolific Mexican director Guillermo del Toro loves working with the gifted yet underrated actor and mime artist Doug Jones. Among the many memorable characters Jones has played throughout the years is The Angel of Death in del Toro's Hellboy II: The Golden Army. Below, Jones happily poses with a cosplayer dressed as the Angel, giving them his approval in a pretty perfect picture that captures the essence of Comic-Con.

Read more