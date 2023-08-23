 Skip to main content
Persona 3 Reload will release during a surprisingly packed February 2024

Tomas Franzese
By

Atlus announced when players will finally be able to get their hands on the Persona 3 Reload remake, and it’s coming out during what’s currently looking like a surprisingly packed month for new game releases.

Specifically, Persona 3 Reload will launch on February 2, 2024, which is less than three months after strategy game spinoff Persona 5 Tactica. The release date was revealed at the end of a new trailer that introduces the main cast of the JRPG, who make up the Specialized Extracurricular Execution Squad, or S.E.E.S. All in all, it looks like Reload is really shaping up to be a faithful remake of the original version of Persona 3, which first released for the PlayStation 2 in Japan in 2006.

That February 2 release date makes Persona 3 Reload one of 2024’s first major game launches, but also places it in a month that’s getting surprisingly crowded with games now that the early 2024 game release calendar is taking shape a bit more. It will launch just one day after Granblue Fantasy: Relink, another long-awaited RPG from a Japanese studio that just got a release date at Gamescom Opening Night Live.

A character draws a bow in Persona 3 Reload.
Atlus

Games like Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, Nightingale, and Homeworld 3 are also expected to come out in February, and the month’s release lineup will probably only continue to beef up as it gets closer. Although not quite as crowded as this October, which is ridiculously packed with games, February 2024 could end up being one of the busiest months for the video game industry next year. 

Persona 3 Reload launches for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S on February 2, 2024.

