Suicide Squad’s servers taken offline almost immediately after launch

Tomas Franzese
By
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League the Flash
WB Games

Within hours after the start of the early access rollout for Rocksteady Studios and WB Games’ Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, its servers were taken offline due to a bug.

“We’re aware that a number of players are currently experiencing an issue whereby upon logging into the game for the first time, they have full story completion. To resolve this issue, we will be performing maintenance on the game servers,” the developers wrote on the game’s official X account shortly after the game started rolling out around the world. “During this time, the game will be unavailable. We expect this to take several hours and will update once we have more information. We apologise for the inconvenience.”

That’s a rocky start for what’s supposed to be WB Games’ next big online live service game. Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has proven very controversial ahead of its release because of its always-online nature and the fact that it’s a full-price release with an in-game store, microtransactions, and plans for a long tail of live service support. This is a significant departure from Rocksteady Studios’ previous titles, which were critically acclaimed single-player action games about Batman.

Due to the always-online nature of the game, problems at launch were expected. Concerns were raised further when the review codes were not sent to press early. It’s now running into launch day woes, and the people paying for it are the ones who spent $100 on a Deluxe Edition for 72-hour early access.

