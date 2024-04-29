 Skip to main content
How to play the Smite 2 alpha test

Jesse Lennox
By

During the big MOBA boom, Smite stood out primarily for its unique perspective. Instead of the traditional isometric view that games like League of Legends and DOTA 2 used, Smite was played from a more traditional third-person point of view. This made it far more approachable than its competitors, and it has enjoyed a loyal fan base for the last decade. Despite constant updates and new additions, fans have been ready for a more substantial upgrade to the game, and we will soon have it when Smite 2 arrives sometime soon. However, alpha tests are already underway and you can join in if you want to be one of the first to jump into the fray.

Difficulty

Easy

Duration

5 minutes

What You Need

  • A Steam, PSN, or Xbox account

A lineup of gods in Smite 2.
Hi-Rez Studios

How to sign up for the alpha tests on PC

There are slightly different methods for signing up to play Smite 2 early depending on your platform of choice. Here is how to sign up on PC.

Step 1: Head to the Smite 2 Steam page.

Step 2: Scroll down and select Request Access beside the Join the Smite 2 Playtest section.

Step 3: Wait for a notification on Steam to let you know you've been chosen to play.

How to sign up on consoles

The process on consoles is slightly different, but just as easy.

Step 1: Go to the official Smite 2 website.

Step 2: At the top left, click Register For Alpha.

Step 3: Select your platform and enter your email address

Step 4: Look for an email notifying you that you've been selected.

Neither of these methods guarantee you can play Smite 2 early, unfortunately. If you want to make certain you can play in the alpha, the only way is to purchase the Founder's Edition for $30.

