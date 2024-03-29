 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

How to sign up for the Marvel Rivals playtest

Jesse Lennox
By

A new competitive shooter is on the way, this time featuring all your favorite Marvel heroes. Marvel Rivals has been unveiled as a 6v6 third-person hero shooter with many similarities to Overwatch. Matches will launch teams of these larger-than life-characters into fierce battles across iconic locations from the Marvel universe. While the full game doesn't have a release date yet, you can suit up as one of over a dozen heroes early by joining the closed alpha test. Not everyone will get in, so make sure you sign up so you don't miss out on a chance to be one of the first to suit up and do battle.

Recommended Videos

Difficulty

Easy

Duration

5 minutes

What You Need

  • Steam or Epic Games account

A lot of heroes fight in Marvel Rivals
Netease

How to sign up for the Marvel Rivals closed alpha test

Unlike an open alpha (or beta) test, Marvel Rivals is starting off with a closed alpha. This means that only people who sign up and are selected to participate will be able to play instead of it being open to the public. The playtest is scheduled for sometime in May so you will still have to wait a short while to play even if you're selected.

For now, Marvel Rivals is only announced for PC, so you won't be able to play it on consoles. Here's how to sign up.

Step 1: Visit Marvel Rivals' official site.

Step 2: Select Sign Up For Playtest.

Related

Step 3: Fill out the short questionnaire with your email, region, preferred genres, and history with Marvel media.

Pay special attention to the last question asking about your PC's specs to make sure it meets the following requirements:

Step 4: Confirm your entry on the following page.

Step 5: If selected, you will receive an email with your access key.

You may increase your chances of getting a playtest key by joining the official Marvel Rivals Discord.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox loves writing, games, and complaining about not having time to write and play games. He knows the names of more…
How to play co-op in Rise of the Ronin
A ronin atop a hill in Rise of the Ronin.

As skilled as your character may be in Rise of the Ronin, there are some challenges you will want to bring in some backup for. After you're thrust into the open world after the tutorial, however, you won't find any clues as to how co-op works here, or if it even exists at all. While co-op certainly does exist in Rise of the Ronin, it isn't accessible right away and may be more limited than you would hope for in a game like this. It's time to draw your katanas as we prepare to cut through all the mystery surrounding how to play co-op.
How to play co-op

The first thing that needs to be made clear about co-op in Rise of the Ronin is that it can't be used while exploring the open world. That means you can't bring a friend along to explore, do the various activities on the map, or do any side missions.

Read more
How to get Meowmere in Stardew Valley
A cat with a sword in Stardew Valley.

We all love a good, secret Easter egg in games, especially Stardew Valley, which is absolutely full of them. We were already excited about all the new content in the 1.6 update, but there was one item included that was never even teased. The Meowmere is a new, super-secret sword that pays a nice little tribute to Terraria. The complex sequence of events you need to perform to get it calls back to that classic crafting game. The Meowmere is intentionally hard to get, but you can save a lot of time by following these steps.

Read more
How to play co-op in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
Lando and R2D2 stand by a Bantha in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is one of the biggest Lego games ever made. Along with giving you access to hundreds of playable characters, you'll get to work your way through key moments from across the nine Skywalker saga films — each brought to life with a new dose of Lego-inspired humor. It'll take dozens of hours to unlock everything it has to offer, and there's no denying the journey is much more enjoyable with a friend.

Read more