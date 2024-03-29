How to sign up for the Marvel Rivals playtest

A new competitive shooter is on the way, this time featuring all your favorite Marvel heroes. Marvel Rivals has been unveiled as a 6v6 third-person hero shooter with many similarities to Overwatch. Matches will launch teams of these larger-than life-characters into fierce battles across iconic locations from the Marvel universe. While the full game doesn't have a release date yet, you can suit up as one of over a dozen heroes early by joining the closed alpha test. Not everyone will get in, so make sure you sign up so you don't miss out on a chance to be one of the first to suit up and do battle.

Difficulty Easy Duration 5 minutes What You Need Steam or Epic Games account

How to sign up for the Marvel Rivals closed alpha test

Unlike an open alpha (or beta) test, Marvel Rivals is starting off with a closed alpha. This means that only people who sign up and are selected to participate will be able to play instead of it being open to the public. The playtest is scheduled for sometime in May so you will still have to wait a short while to play even if you're selected.

For now, Marvel Rivals is only announced for PC, so you won't be able to play it on consoles. Here's how to sign up.

Step 1: Visit Marvel Rivals' official site.

Step 2: Select Sign Up For Playtest.

Step 3: Fill out the short questionnaire with your email, region, preferred genres, and history with Marvel media.

Pay special attention to the last question asking about your PC's specs to make sure it meets the following requirements:

Step 4: Confirm your entry on the following page.

Step 5: If selected, you will receive an email with your access key.

You may increase your chances of getting a playtest key by joining the official Marvel Rivals Discord.

