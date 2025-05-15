 Skip to main content
Roblox creators can now sell physical merch in-game

Purchasing in-game items is nothing new to Roblox, but now users can shop for actual physical merch and receive an avatar item on top of it. Eligible creators can bundle digital items with physical purchases, according to Roblox’s announcement, and it opens up more avenues for creators to generate revenue in-game.

“Our vision for the future of shopping is an experience that’s more exciting and social than the traditional online shopping experience. On Roblox, you can explore virtual stores, try on clothes, and share the experience with others,” the post reads. “This naturally builds interest and purchase intent. Now we’re taking it one step further, bridging the gap between virtual and real-world shopping by enabling Roblox users to purchase physical items.”

Roblox is a powerhouse of popular titles, many of which eclipse the top-played games on Steam. For example, Brookhaven RP has been favorited more than 23 million times, with more than 477,000 active players at the time of writing. Roblox reports that one of its creator studios, Twin Atlas, made more than six figures in the first few weeks of using the commerce platform. The potential for large earnings is there, especially with the more popular games on the platform.

Players can browse real-world items, trying them on virtually to check how they look before deciding whether to purchase them or not. According to a 2023 survey, many shoppers — Gen Z in particular — are more likely to purchase an item after trying it on virtually.

Roblox has partnered with Shopify, but it calls the platform its “first” integration partner, suggesting more are in the pipeline. Even larger, well-known brands are leaping aboard, with companies like Fenty Beauty utilizing the Roblox commerce platform. The Weeknd is also offering a ticket for his upcoming film, paired with a digital in-game item.

Anyone interested in utilizing this platform must meet the requirements to become an eligible creator, which include verifying your ID, having a Roblox Premium subscription, and following Roblox’s Community Standards. It joins several other programs that creators can use to generate real-world revenue from Roblox users, including the Creator Affiliate Pilot Program and selling avatar items and games.

Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Mobile Writer
Patrick Hearn writes about smart home technology like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, smart light bulbs, and more. If it's a…

