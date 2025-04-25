 Skip to main content
3 PlayStation Plus games to play this weekend (April 25-27)

A mage looking over morrowind in Elder scrolls online.
Bethesda

The end of a month is always exciting. We have an entire month of upcoming PS5 games to look forward to, plus the excitement to hear what new games will be coming to PlayStation Plus. April finished up strong with Clair Obscure: Expedition 33 arriving just this past week, which we suspect many of you will still be playing. However, that game isn’t for everyone, and some of us out there can’t afford to get this hot new game at full price. Whatever the case may be, this is the time when your PS Plus subscription really shows its worth. Just like I do every week, I have hand-picked some great games on the service you are sure to enjoy over the weekend.

The Elder Scrolls Online

We all knew it was coming, but this week The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remaster was fully revealed and released. The massive upgrade to the visuals, modernized gameplay, and inclusion of all the DLC is a lot of value, but perhaps not worth the $50 asking price for you. If not, you can still explore the land of Cyrodiil, as well as nearly every other region in The Elder Scrolls world, in The Elder Scrolls Online. While this is an MMORPG, it is completely playable solo if you wish and does a fantastic job of recreating that classic Bethesda feel to gameplay and RPG progression. Believe it or not, but this game has been going strong for over 10 years now so you have plenty to sink your teeth into if you are craving a new adventure in the world of Tamriel.

The Elder Scrolls Online is available now on PS4, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Child of Light

Expedition 33 is the big new RPG in town, and while Game Pass players are able to access it through that service, we found a great alternative on Plus if you aren’t able to pick this game up right away. Child of Light looks like an indie game, but is actually from Ubisoft Montreal, experimenting with a stylistic turn-based RPG. The game’s presentation looks like that of a fairy tale, but the plot is far more mature than you might expect. The game is split between light platforming and turn-based combat that follows a timeline where you can see which character’s turn will come, but different moves will push that character back different amounts on the timeline, and some attacks might be able to delay opponents. It has a surprising amount of depth, gorgeous art, and won’t take you dozens of hours to finish.

Child of Light is available now on PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Switch, and PC.

Tricky Towers

At this point, we’ve played enough Tetris to last a lifetime. Tricky Towers might look like just another clone, but it has one important twist that makes it stand out: physics. Familiar blocks will drop from the sky that you need to move into the correct positions, but the goal is to stack your tower up to the goal instead of creating complete lines while also making sure your tower is balanced and doesn’t topple over. Each level introduces new challenges to take into account, like larger or slippery blocks to keep you on your toes. There’s even some fun competetive multiplayer modes to challenge friends to see who is the best builder.

Tricky Towers is available now on PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC.

