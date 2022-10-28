Gotham Knights players are reporting that the game is no longer playable on Steam following the latest software update.

Fans took to social media outlets to complain about the problem that began last night, when they downloaded an update with a patch that would improve keyboard issues, co-op gameplay problems, and overall game stability — all complaints that cropped up since Gotham Knights launched last week. According to PC Gamer, the patch temporarily removed controversial anti-piracy software Denuvo on Wednesday, but when it was patched back in 15 hours later, the update rendered the game unplayable.

Paratrooper101 wrote on Reddit that they tried to queue the update on Steam, only for it to never download or install. Even when they tried to uninstall and reinstall Gotham Knights, they would receive a “Manifest unavailable” error, preventing the game from updating or installing at all. However, it could still be purchased from the Steam Store.

The official Twitter account for Warner Bros. Games Support has been responding to people complaining about the manifest error, saying that the company is actively investigating the issue.

So Gotham Knights can no longer be played on Steam, installed or updated, but it can still be purchased It’s been like this since yesterday night, and there are no official statements or updates from @GothamKnights @WBGamesMTL You have dig to find anything regarding this. Hmm https://t.co/FxEKdQZHNz — 𝗩𝗢𝗬𝗔𝗚𝗘𝗥𝗦 𝗥𝗘𝗩𝗘𝗡𝗚𝗘 (@VoyagersRevenge) October 28, 2022

At around 3:40 p.m. Friday afternoon, a developer from Warner Bros. Games posted the following statement on the Gotham Knights Discord server. “We’re aware some Steam PC players are experiencing installation issues and we’re rolling out a fix with Valve now so you’ll see a download come through.” They then gave users a link to the game’s official website to report bugs if they’re still having issues.

Gotham Knight is available now on PC, Xbox Series X, and PS5.

