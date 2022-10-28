 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Gotham Knights is unplayable on Steam following latest update

Cristina Alexander
By

Gotham Knights players are reporting that the game is no longer playable on Steam following the latest software update.

Fans took to social media outlets to complain about the problem that began last night, when they downloaded an update with a patch that would improve keyboard issues, co-op gameplay problems, and overall game stability — all complaints that cropped up since Gotham Knights launched last week. According to PC Gamer, the patch temporarily removed controversial anti-piracy software Denuvo on Wednesday, but when it was patched back in 15 hours later, the update rendered the game unplayable.

Paratrooper101 wrote on Reddit that they tried to queue the update on Steam, only for it to never download or install. Even when they tried to uninstall and reinstall Gotham Knights, they would receive a “Manifest unavailable” error, preventing the game from updating or installing at all. However, it could still be purchased from the Steam Store.

The official Twitter account for Warner Bros. Games Support has been responding to people complaining about the manifest error, saying that the company is actively investigating the issue.

So Gotham Knights can no longer be played on Steam, installed or updated, but it can still be purchased

It’s been like this since yesterday night, and there are no official statements or updates from @GothamKnights @WBGamesMTL

You have dig to find anything regarding this. Hmm https://t.co/FxEKdQZHNz

&mdash; 𝗩𝗢𝗬𝗔𝗚𝗘𝗥𝗦 𝗥𝗘𝗩𝗘𝗡𝗚𝗘 (@VoyagersRevenge) October 28, 2022

At around 3:40 p.m. Friday afternoon, a developer from Warner Bros. Games posted the following statement on the Gotham Knights Discord server. “We’re aware some Steam PC players are experiencing installation issues and we’re rolling out a fix with Valve now so you’ll see a download come through.” They then gave users a link to the game’s official website to report bugs if they’re still having issues.

Gotham Knight is available now on PC, Xbox Series X, and PS5.

Editors' Recommendations

The best Sonic fan games
Sonic stares at an open world in Sonic Frontiers.
Amazon Fire TVs are getting their own cloud gaming hub featuring Luna
Home screen for Games on Fire TV
Two years later, the PS5 could never live up to its performance promises
A PS5 standing on a table, with purple lights around it.
2 Age of Empires games are coming to Xbox next year, including a classic
Age of Empires IV
The best deck-building games
magic the gathering enters esports with 10 million prize pool arena
The Callisto Protocol won’t launch in Japan due to its rating
The Callisto Protocol monster
How long is Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II?
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 guy with a gun
The best iPad Pro games for 2022
Oceanhorn
How to pre-order Dead Island 2: retailers, editions, and bonuses
Dead Island 2.
TikTok is launching a dedicated gaming channel
Person's hand holding a smartphone with TikTok's logo on screen, all in front of a blurred background.
Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 4 guide: All week 6 quests and how to complete them
Tilted Towers in Fortnite.
The best processors in 2022: AMD and Intel duke it out
Intel Core i5-13600K installed in a motherboard.
All Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 4 quests
New characters for Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 4.