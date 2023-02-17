 Skip to main content
Battlefield 2042 Season 4 will introduce the game’s final Specialist

Tomas Franzese
By

EA and DICE unveiled Battlefield 2042 Season 4: Eleventh Hour, and while this update will contain all of the new content you expect from a new season, they’ve confirmed that Season 4’s Specialist will be the game’s last.

Season 4: Eleventh Hour’s new specialist is named Camila Blasco, a Spanish No-Pat that’s part of the Recon class and great at avoiding and sneaking up on enemies with her X6-Inflitration Device. Up until now, a new Specialist has been a hallmark of each new Battlefield 2042 season, but after the recent class system rework the game saw, DICE now appears to be prioritizing updates for that over new specialists. 

“Blasco will sit within the Recon class and be the last specialist we bring to the game,” producer Alexia Christofi explained in a development update video Digital Trends viewed prior to this season’s announcement. “There are now 14 in total, all bringing a variety of gameplay across the classes. Our focus is to continue to listen to your feedback and bring design and balance changes to our return to the class system as well as expanding on skins and cosmetics to give you more ways to stand out on the battlefield.” 

Related
Battlefield 2042's final specialist rides a helicopter.

Although this is a big change for the game’s seasons, know that EA has not announced any plans to shut down or stop updating Battlefield 2042, though. In addition to Christofi’s comments, the video Digital Trends saw confirms that there will be a Season 5 with its own dedicated battle pass. Still, the announcement that a significant aspect of post-launch support is changing is always concerning for a live service game. This might just be a slight adjustment based on people liking the class system more than the Specialist system, but it still raises concerns about Battlefield 2042’s support in the long term. In that way, I guess that makes the name Eleventh Hour somewhat fitting for this season. 

In the meantime, players still can expect a lot from Battlefield 2042 Season 4: Eleventh Hour across all platforms. There’s a new South African desert map called Flashpoint, new weapons such as the Super 500 sidearm Shotgun, RM68 Assault Rifle, AC9 SMG, and RPT-31 LMG, additional vault weapons like the SVD sniper rifle, and Type 88 LMG, the CAV Brawler vehicle, SPH explosive launcher gadget, and a new 100-tier battle pass. 

