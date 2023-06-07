 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Every online game should take note of Diablo 4’s seamless multiplayer

Gabriel Moss
By

Diablo 4 is a dangerous game … and I mean this in the best way possible.

My level 46 Barbarian hasn’t quite reached the endgame yet, but that hasn’t stopped him from running tens of dungeon crawls with friends worldwide, many of whom I haven’t spoken to since grade school. The problem isn’t finding time to play together; it’s getting us to stop long enough to do anything productive. That’s thanks to an excellent, seamless multiplayer system that makes Diablo 4 a new gold standard for online games.

Recommended Videos

Granted, not everyone is going to have an existing circle of friends to lean on, but that’s actually what makes Diablo’s new persistent multiplayer so great. It’s shockingly easy to make new friends here (though if you choose to only roll solo, you can do that too!), since you can often walk into any given town square and immediately find a group of willing teammates, regardless of World Tier or time of day.

But since there’s so much content, and you can pretty much run through the open world and be organically exposed to a large chunk of any given zone’s activities, Diablo’s signature — and largely mindless — dungeoneering and looting remain tantamount to the whole social experience. This loop is practically bulletproof in Diablo 4, putting the exceptionally dynamic level-scaling system to good use in practice, keeping everything on the same level.

An emote wheel in Diablo 4
Activision-Blizzard

Other players can jump in and collaborate in Diablo 4’s open world as well, even if you aren’t partied up. An emote wheel also helps with communication between players who are locked to console versions and don’t have easy access to keyboard chat. In practice, this all helps you make short work of its many quests and live events regardless of level, thereby pumping your inventory full of valuable loot basically whenever you jump on, even if you’re only playing for a few minutes. If that isn’t sweet enough, get this: You get an experience point bonus of 10% for being in a party, and this expedites the leveling progression in a way that makes social play feel meaningful, no matter who you play with or what you’re doing.

It’s all a bit more striking than I initially expected. Having played through the open beta and reviewed Diablo 4 last week, I truly thought Diablo 4’s multiplayer was hammed on or would even prove a potential threat to my experience in the long run.

And yet, it only took a few really strong play sessions over the game’s opening weekend to prove me wrong. I really wanted to hate this game’s multiplayer, and now I think this might be the only MMO or ARPG for me.

Diablo 4 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Gabriel Moss
Gabriel Moss
Contributor
Gabriel is a freelance writer with a keen interest in gaming and technology. He has written at several sites including IGN…
Diablo Immortal shows gaming phones should be taken seriously
Diablo Immortal on the iPhone 13 Pro and the Asus ROG Phone 5.

Diablo Immortal is one of the biggest mobile game releases of the year, and it’s sure to be as challenging for mobile devices to run as it is for a player to complete. Gaming smartphones are sold with the promise of having all the right technology and software tools to make games fly and, in theory, you a better player.

Is a gaming phone necessary to get the best from Diablo Immortal, or is an iPhone just as capable? To find out, we’ve played the game on the Asus ROG Phone 5 and the iPhone 13 Pro.
Power and ergonomics
The Asus ROG Phone 5 came out in early 2021, but remains the pinnacle of gaming smartphones due to Asus’s comprehensive software toolkit, a giant amount of processing ability, shoulder mounted buttons, many accessories, and a whole lot more. We tried the ROG Phone 5 Ultimate with its Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and 18GB of RAM for power, and the 6.78-inch, 144Hz refresh rate AMOLED screen for the visuals. The 360Hz touch sampling rate should make it lightning fast to react too.

Read more
The best multiplayer games on PS4
Two characters from It Takes Two talking to one another.

When you think of the PlayStation 4, multiplayer games might not be the first thing that comes to mind. After all, the system is home to some of the best single-player adventures of the generation. But we'd be remiss if we skipped over the fantastic multiplayer games the system has to offer. Some of the most successful multiplayer games of all time are available on the PS4, from competitive shooters like Fortnite and Call of Duty: Warzone, to cooperative adventures like A Way Out, and tons of options in between.

In this list, we'll go through the absolute best multiplayer games the PS4 has to offer. So when you're finished with single-player masterpieces like God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, Marvel's Spider-Man, and Uncharted 4, why not give some multiplayer games a try?

Read more
6 Game Boy Advance games that should head to Switch Online
Mario and Luigi with the cast of Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga in the background.

As a console that can be taken with you on the go, it makes sense that players have been asking Nintendo to bring Game Boy Advance games to the Switch for so long. Thanks to a new slew of rumors (along with the launch of Nintendo's Expansion Pack online service), that fervor has ramped up once again. This time around, the rumor comes from Twitter user trashbandatcoot, who shared screenshots of a leaked, supposed Game Boy Advance emulator for the Nintendo Switch.

The screenshots show a long list of games, including Mario Bros. and Pokemon Pinball: Ruby & Sapphire. Another series of screenshots shows the emulator actually running games, including entries from the F-Zero and Super Mario franchises. Of course, these screenshots aren't solid evidence without a source, much less confirmation from Nintendo that Game Boy Advance games are coming to the Switch. However, the company recently began selling a new version of Nintendo Switch Online that lets players access a library of Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis games. It doesn't take a massive leap of faith to believe that the company can do the same with Game Boy or Game Boy Advance games.

Read more