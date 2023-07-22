 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Guides

Diablo 4 PC: best settings, DLSS, system requirements, and more

Jacob Roach
By

Diablo has been a staple on PC for decades, so it’s a big deal when a new one releases. And Diablo 4 ups the bar for the franchise in both the gameplay and visual department. In this guide, we’re going to show you the best settings for Diablo 4 so you can get the most out of the game.

Thankfully, there are a ton of settings in the game to improve performance. I’ve tested the game for dozens of hours to arrive at the best settings, as well as looked at all of the other PC options available in the game.

Recommended Videos

Best settings for Diablo 4

A sorcerer shooting lightning at skeletons.
Blizzard

Diablo 4 is a highly scalable game, designed to run on just about anything. There’s a lot of range in its graphics options, but for most PCs, here are the best settings I recommend:

  • Texture quality: High
  • Anisotropic filtering: 8x
  • Shadow quality: Medium
  • Dynamic shadows: On
  • Soft shadows: Off
  • Shader quality: Medium
  • SSAO quality: Medium
  • Fog quality: Medium
  • Clutter quality: Low
  • Fur quality: Medium
  • Water simulation quality: Low
  • Anti-aliasing quality: High
  • Geometric complexity: Medium
  • Terrain geometry: High
  • Particles quality: Medium
  • Screen-space reflections: On
  • Distortion: On
  • Low FX: Off

This is the best middle ground of image quality and performance that I’ve found. You can see in the image below how these settings stack up to the Ultra preset, and it’s pretty close. You lose a hair of detail in the textures, but it’s not too much of a drop. That’s especially true when you factor in how ugly Diablo 4 can look if you turn all the settings down.

Optimized settings in Diablo 4.

You can see below a comparison between the four quality presets. The Texture quality does a lot of the heavy lifting here, but there’s a massive difference between each of the four settings. The Low FX option also has a big impact on the quality, further reducing texture quality, foliage, and particle effects.

Quality presets in Diablo 4.

Texture quality also has the biggest impact on performance. If you’re running the game at 1080p, you can easily get away with the Medium setting, while 1440p should use High and 4K should use Ultra, assuming you have a GPU capable of driving those resolutions in different games.

Diablo 4 system requirements

Blizzard offers four different system requirements for Diablo 4. Here’s what the studio recommends:

Minimum Recommended High Ultra 4K
Graphics preset Low Medium High Ultra
Resolution/frame rate 720p @ 30 fps 1080p @ 60 fps 1080p @ 60 fps 4K @ 60 fps
Processor Intel Core i5-2500K or AMD FX-8350 Intel Core i5-4670K or AMD R3-1300X Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X
Memory 8GB 16GB 16GB 32GB
Graphics card Nvidia GTX 660 or AMD R9 280 Nvidia GTX 970 or AMD RX 470 Nvidia RTX 2080 or AMD RX 5700 XT Nvidia RTX 3080 or AMD RX 6800 XT
Storage 90GB SSD 90GB SSD 90GB SSD 90GB SSD

You can run Diablo 4 on a quite dated system, even pushing higher resolutions. A big reason why is that Diablo 4 supports all three of the major supersampling technologies: DLSS from Nvidia, FSR from AMD, and XeSS from Intel.

There are a couple of interesting notes, though. First, Diablo 4 calls for an SSD, even in its minimum requirement. That’s becoming increasingly common in games, and it seems like an important requirement given how little you need for the minimum requirements otherwise.

The developers also note that it’s possible to run the game below the minimum requirements (including on a hard drive or integrated graphics). However, the developer notes that the gameplay experience “may be significantly diminished.”

Do you need 32GB RAM for Diablo 4?

Diablo 4 doesn’t require 32GB of RAM, but it is a RAM-intensive game. That’s particularly due to the texture quality. It has remarkably high-quality textures, and 32GB of RAM can make a difference in how stable the game is and how good the textures look.

If you’re running the game at at or below 1440p, you’re fine with 16GB of RAM. However, if you’re hoping to play the game at 4K with the Ultra textures enabled, you should have 32GB of RAM.

Upscaling and DLAA in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 takes a very unique approach to upscaling. It supports tech from AMD, Nvidia, and Intel, but you can’t can’t access all of them. Here’s how it breaks down:

The game automatically limits the upscaling option you have access to depending on which GPU you have. For example, Nvidia RTX GPUs are supported with FSR and XeSS, but Diablo 4 only allows you to use DLSS. Similarly, Intel’s Arc A770 and A750 can only use XeSS despite the fact that they work with FSR in other games.

Upscaling comparison in Diablo 4.

This limitation is strange, but it actually works out well in Diablo 4. As you can see in the most performance-focused preset with each tool, DLSS takes a clear lead, so it’s absolutely the option you should use if you have access to it. XeSS is slightly behind, while FSR takes last place in terms of image quality. The hierarchy the game sets up falls in line with the image quality, so you’re getting the best quality that your GPU is capable of.

In addition to upscaling, Diablo 4 supports DLSS Frame Generation on RTX 40-series graphics cards. I just don’t think it’s a great fit for a game like this. Diablo 4 already runs well on nearly all of the RTX 40-series graphics cards (and even more so with DLSS Super Resolution), so Frame Generation isn’t really necessary.

For my own gameplay, I’ve left it off most of the time. I’ve put over 50 hours into the game, and every time I turned on Frame Generation, it felt wrong. Due to how fast Diablo 4 is, and the extra latency that gets packed on with Frame Generation turned on, the game feels a little slippery with it enabled. The game is playable still, but if you don’t need to turn on Frame Generation, you should leave it off.

DLAA in Diablo 4.

And, if you have a beefy graphics card like the RTX 4080, you probably don’t even need to turn on DLSS Super Resolution. Thankfully, Diablo 4 supports Nvidia’s Deep Learning Anti-Aliasing (DLAA), as well. This basically takes DLSS in the opposite direction. Instead of reducing image quality to improve performance, DLAA improves image quality at a slight cost to performance.

It’s a great setting, too. It’s doesn’t completely change the look of the game, but DLAA adds a bit of extra sharpness to the already high-resolution textures for a very minor performance cost. DLSS is still best to use if you’re struggling to fit the frame rate you want. However, DLAA is a good option if you’ve already hit your performance target at native resolution.

Does Diablo 4 have ray tracing?

Diablo 4 doesn’t include any ray tracing, despite coming with a smorgasbord of upscaling options. Instead, the game has standard screen-space reflections that you can turn off, if you choose. Due to the perspective of the camera in the game, standard lighting and shadow techniques do a lot to make the world realistic and save performance in the process.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jacob Roach
Jacob Roach
Senior Staff Writer, Computing
Jacob Roach is a writer covering computing and gaming at Digital Trends. After realizing Crysis wouldn't run on a laptop, he…
Best HP laptop deals: Get a 17-inch laptop for $300 and more
An open HP Spectre x360 16 sits on a table, angled so that the screen and keyboard can be seen.

HP is one of the most trusted names in the computing industry as one of the best laptop brands. Its products include budget-friendly options, versatile 2-in-1 devices, and powerful gaming machines, among many others. Whatever kind of laptop that you need and no matter your budget, you'll surely be able to find a good match from HP, but the catch is that you need to hurry with your purchase when you come across an offer that's perfect for you. That's because these bargains may disappear at any moment. To help you get started with your search, we've gathered some of the best HP laptop deals that you can shop right now.
Today's best HP laptop deals

HP Chromebook 15at --

Read more
CS:GO performance guide: best settings, fps boost, and more
Counter-Strike player aiming down a tunnel.

Maximizing your performance in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive is a great way to improve how competitive you are. Frames win games, as Nvidia loves to say, and though it's not quite that linear, you can certainly reduce your input lag by improving the game's frame rate. That might give you that split-second reaction time advantage that you need to pull off the win.

But which settings should you tweak, and what kind of performance hit do the prettiest of settings give you? That's what we're looking at here, in our CS:GO performance guide.

Read more
The best PC builds: budget, gaming, video editing, and more
Intel Core i5-13600K installed in a motherboard.

PC building is fun, but it's also a bit scary. After all, it's hardly cheap -- you're going to spend hundreds or thousands of dollars on something that will hopefully last you for years.

So, you need to know exactly what type of PC you're building and be realistic about what it'll be capable of. It's not as simple as buying a pre-built PC, and we could never give a recommendation for every budget and every specific scenario. But hopefully, these example builds give you a good place to start, especially if you aren't sure exactly how everything fits together.
The best budget PC build

Read more