Best Diablo 4 Barbarian build: recommended skills, passives, and gear

In Diablo 4, you'll need to collect a wide variety of items to increase your chance of survival, especially as you progress through the game. To acquire the Light Healing Potion -- which grants 141 life instantly and 35% of your max life over 3 seconds -- you'll first need to acquire 20 Gallowvines, 10 Biteberries, and five Crushed Beast Bones. However, finding Crushed Beast Bones can be tricky during the early stages of the game. In this guide, we'll show you exactly where to find Crushed Beast Bones in Diablo 4.

Where to find Crushed Beast Bones

There are actually multiple ways to earn Crushed Beast Bones, but most of them are luck-based. You can defeat Werecreatures, spiders, and other animals for a chance at acquiring the items you need, but the drop rate for Crushed Beast Bones is low. Specifically, you'll want to visit areas such as Fractured Peaks, Scosglen, and Dry Steppes.

The most consistent and easiest way to get Crushed Beast Bones is to visit the area in Scosglen marked on the map above. Head to that location and the Gaspar Stilbian enemy will appear.