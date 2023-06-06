 Skip to main content
How to respec skills in Diablo 4

Billy Givens
By

Discovering and perfecting the build you want for your character is basically the whole point of Diablo 4, and it can take quite a lot of time and effort to nail down all of the specifics. As such, you’re likely to want to mess around with a wide variety of skills in an effort to figure out what works best for you and your endgame goals. Luckily, Diablo 4 makes this pretty easy, allowing you to respec more or less whenever you’d like and as often as you’d like – provided you’ve got the coin available to do so. Let’s take a look at how to respec your character.

How to respec in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 makes it extremely simple to respec your character’s skills, meaning you can play around with various playstyles on the fly. Simply head into your skill tree, then press Square (PlayStation), X (Xbox), or right-click (PC) to prompt a full reset.

Alternatively, you can head to a single skill you’d like to remove a point from and hold down the corresponding button to refund one point at a time from that skill.

A skill tree showing Barbarian skills
Refunding skill points is free until level 8, giving you a chance to try a variety of early-game skills before making any commitments. The cost of respeccing will increase as you continue to level up, but it should remain relatively affordable throughout your adventure and should rarely, if ever, be cost-prohibitive given how easy gold is to come by at higher levels.

So as you can see, with such a low barrier to changing things up, you shouldn’t be too afraid to play around with a lot of unique playstyles until you figure out your favorite.

Billy Givens
Billy Givens
Gaming Writer
Billy Givens is a freelance writer with over a decade of experience writing gaming, film, and tech content. His work can be…
