 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Everything announced at BlizzCon 2023’s opening ceremony

Giovanni Colantonio
By
Sombra using her ultimate ability in Overwatch 2.
Blizzard Entertainment

For the first time since 2019, BlizzCon is returning to its traditional form. While Blizzard’s convention held an online ceremony in 2021, it has not been hosted as an in-person event since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020. That changes today with the 2023 edition, which sees fans returning to the Anaheim Convention Center to get all the news on the studio’s games.

It all kicks off with an Opening Ceremony that’ll give players updates on titles like Overwatch 2, World of Warcraft, and more. It’s an especially important moment for Blizzard, as its happening very shortly after Microsoft completed its acquisition of the company this fall. Due to that move, all eyes are on the BlizzCon stage this year. Could we perhaps get some news on Blizzard titles coming to Game Pass? Will Xbox’s Phil Spencer make a cameo? If you can’t watch live, don’t worry; we’re keeping track of all the news right here as it comes in.

Overwatch 2 lays out new heroes, 2024 plans

Wonder if anyone saw this coming? 😉

The long-awaited Tank Mauga is the next hero in #Overwatch2 pic.twitter.com/J3duvnTfUr

&mdash; Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) November 3, 2023

Overwatch 2 Game Director Aaron Keller and other team members took the stage early on to give several updates on the sequel. That started with the reveal of the shooter’s next hero Mauga, a Samoan Tank class character with a chain gun on each hand. He has abilities like Overrun, an unstoppable charge, and Cage Fight, which gives his team infinite ammo for a brief time. The character was first introduced in a short story four years ago, so he’s a long awaited addition for eagle eyed fans. He’ll join the roster in Season 8, and players can try him for free today.

Recommended Videos

Keller also teased two new heroes. A hero named Venture is coming in Season 10 and another codenamed Space Ranger will join the roster in Season 12. More details on both will be revealed during BlizzCon.

Related

Keller went on to discuss the team’s new “clarity of vision” that’s guiding its 2024 roadmap. The team is making a new PvP game mode called Clash, which is another point-capture variation. That’s also bringing a new map, Hanaoka, which is a new version of Hanamura. The game will also get a rework to how rewards, seasons, and lore works.

Phil Spencer lays out a mission statement for Blizzard

While not exactly an announcement, BlizzCon opened with an important moment as Xbox chief Phil Spencer took the stage. Spencer didn’t come with any news (like Blizzard games coming to Game Pass), but he did lay out a bit of a mission statement for Xbox’s relationship with the company. He gave a shout out to the long-defunct Starcraft series, hinted that Blizzard games are coming to Xbox, and notes that the company will work closely with Blizzard to build its future. It was a big PR moment for the two companies that set the stage for the future without confirming anything new.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Giovanni Colantonio
Giovanni Colantonio
Section Editor, Gaming
Giovanni is a writer and video producer focusing on happenings in the video game industry. He has contributed stories to…
BlizzCon 2019 attendees tried to beat Google’s DeepMind A.I. in StarCraft II
starcraft ii google deepmind ai blizzcon 2019 kerrigan

AlphaStar, an artificial intelligence program powered by Google's DeepMind, was present at BlizzCon 2019, with the goal of beating any human that tried to go up against it in StarCraft II.

Blizzard set up computers at the Blizzard Arcade section of BlizzCon 2019, which ran from November 1 to November 2 at the Anaheim Convention Center, for attendees to try to beat AlphaStar. The catch, however, was that the A.I. program is nearly impossible to beat at the real-time strategy game.

Read more
Blizzcon 2019: Diablo 4 has a lot of stuff, and looks a lot like an MMORPG
blizzcon 2019 diablo 4 gameplay features classes mmo comparison world boss

Blizzard came out swinging at this year's Blizzcon 2019 with a cinematic reveal of Diablo 4. However, Virtual Ticket holders and attendees alike were also treated to a panel hosted by the team behind our next adventure in Hell. Director Luis Barriga sat down, along with Senior Producer Tiffany Watt and Art Director John Mueller, to give fans a general overview of some of the changes being made this time around. And they are many.

One thing that hasn’t changed is the grim story tying the game together. Decades after Malthael’s failed attack on humanity, suffering has spread across the land. Heaven itself has barred its gates to the faithful, leaving mortals to fend for themselves. The creator of Sanctuary and daughter of Mephisto walks the Earth again, her motives unknown.

Read more
BlizzCon 2019: Here’s what Blizzard announced from Diablo IV to Overwatch 2
Miss out on Blizzcon 2019? These are the biggest announcements
Barbarian Diablo IV

Blizzard had a relatively quiet and unimpressive BlizzCon 2018, but the company had plenty to show during its celebration this year, along with an apology to address recent controversies.

Whether you were looking forward to news on Overwatch, Warcraft, or Diablo, the BlizzCon 2019 opening ceremony had something exciting to show off.

Read more