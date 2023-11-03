For the first time since 2019, BlizzCon is returning to its traditional form. While Blizzard’s convention held an online ceremony in 2021, it has not been hosted as an in-person event since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020. That changes today with the 2023 edition, which sees fans returning to the Anaheim Convention Center to get all the news on the studio’s games.

It all kicks off with an Opening Ceremony that’ll give players updates on titles like Overwatch 2, World of Warcraft, and more. It’s an especially important moment for Blizzard, as its happening very shortly after Microsoft completed its acquisition of the company this fall. Due to that move, all eyes are on the BlizzCon stage this year. Could we perhaps get some news on Blizzard titles coming to Game Pass? Will Xbox’s Phil Spencer make a cameo? If you can’t watch live, don’t worry; we’re keeping track of all the news right here as it comes in.

Overwatch 2 lays out new heroes, 2024 plans

Wonder if anyone saw this coming? 😉 The long-awaited Tank Mauga is the next hero in #Overwatch2 pic.twitter.com/J3duvnTfUr — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) November 3, 2023

Overwatch 2 Game Director Aaron Keller and other team members took the stage early on to give several updates on the sequel. That started with the reveal of the shooter’s next hero Mauga, a Samoan Tank class character with a chain gun on each hand. He has abilities like Overrun, an unstoppable charge, and Cage Fight, which gives his team infinite ammo for a brief time. The character was first introduced in a short story four years ago, so he’s a long awaited addition for eagle eyed fans. He’ll join the roster in Season 8, and players can try him for free today.

Keller also teased two new heroes. A hero named Venture is coming in Season 10 and another codenamed Space Ranger will join the roster in Season 12. More details on both will be revealed during BlizzCon.

Keller went on to discuss the team’s new “clarity of vision” that’s guiding its 2024 roadmap. The team is making a new PvP game mode called Clash, which is another point-capture variation. That’s also bringing a new map, Hanaoka, which is a new version of Hanamura. The game will also get a rework to how rewards, seasons, and lore works.

Phil Spencer lays out a mission statement for Blizzard

While not exactly an announcement, BlizzCon opened with an important moment as Xbox chief Phil Spencer took the stage. Spencer didn’t come with any news (like Blizzard games coming to Game Pass), but he did lay out a bit of a mission statement for Xbox’s relationship with the company. He gave a shout out to the long-defunct Starcraft series, hinted that Blizzard games are coming to Xbox, and notes that the company will work closely with Blizzard to build its future. It was a big PR moment for the two companies that set the stage for the future without confirming anything new.

