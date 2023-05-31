Diablo 4: release time, file size and preload options

The time for betas and tests is over, and now we only have the full Diablo 4 experience left to wait for. Not counting the mobile spin-off, it’s been over a decade since we’ve had a true return to Sanctuary, and fans are more than ready for it. Featuring a brand-new story, new skills, and a whole new way to play with a persistent world, hundreds of hours will be spent slaying demons alone and with friends.

As big of a game Diablo 4 is going to be, who wants to wait to dive in? Thankfully you can cut down on that wait by preloading the game so you can start building your character and hunting down Lilith to save Sanctuary the moment the game goes live.

Recommended Videos

Diablo 4 release time

The official launch date of Diablo 4 is June 6, however, that doesn’t apply to all time zones. If you’re on the east coast of the U.S., you can start playing as early as 4 P.M on June 5, with the latest time being 11 A.M in New Zealand. Check the above map to see when the game will unlock in your region. If you preordered the game and got early access, then this map will show you when the game will unlock.

Diablo 4 file size

Diablo 4’s file size isn’t fully confirmed as of yet, however, we do know that the PC requirements ask for 90GB of space, so aim to have at least that much available for the game.

Diablo 4 preload options

Preloading begins for Diablo 4 on May 30 at 4 P.M PT for all platforms, including Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS4, PS5, and PC.

Diablo 4 preorder details

Diablo 4 comes in the Standard, Digital Deluxe, and Ultimate editions. All will of course give you access to the game, but only the latter two include early access. You can see all the extras in each version and preorder your copy on the game’s official page.

Editors' Recommendations