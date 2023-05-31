 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

Diablo 4: release time, file size and preload options

Jesse Lennox
By

The time for betas and tests is over, and now we only have the full Diablo 4 experience left to wait for. Not counting the mobile spin-off, it’s been over a decade since we’ve had a true return to Sanctuary, and fans are more than ready for it. Featuring a brand-new story, new skills, and a whole new way to play with a persistent world, hundreds of hours will be spent slaying demons alone and with friends.

As big of a game Diablo 4 is going to be, who wants to wait to dive in? Thankfully you can cut down on that wait by preloading the game so you can start building your character and hunting down Lilith to save Sanctuary the moment the game goes live.

Recommended Videos

Diablo 4 release time

A map of the world showing Diablo 4 launch times.
Activision Blizzard

The official launch date of Diablo 4 is June 6, however, that doesn’t apply to all time zones. If you’re on the east coast of the U.S., you can start playing as early as 4 P.M on June 5, with the latest time being 11 A.M in New Zealand. Check the above map to see when the game will unlock in your region. If you preordered the game and got early access, then this map will show you when the game will unlock.

A map showing early access Diablo 4 times.

Diablo 4 file size

Diablo 4’s file size isn’t fully confirmed as of yet, however, we do know that the PC requirements ask for 90GB of space, so aim to have at least that much available for the game.

Diablo 4 preload options

Diablo 4 barbarian
Diablo IV_20230317191843

Preloading begins for Diablo 4 on May 30 at 4 P.M PT for all platforms, including Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS4, PS5, and PC.

Diablo 4 preorder details

inarius diablo 4
Activision-Blizzard.

Diablo 4 comes in the Standard, Digital Deluxe, and Ultimate editions. All will of course give you access to the game, but only the latter two include early access. You can see all the extras in each version and preorder your copy on the game’s official page.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox loves writing, games, and complaining about not having time to write and play games. He knows the names of more…
Diablo Immortal launches in June, and it’s coming to PC
Team battling a character in Diablo Immortal.

Diablo Immortal, which spawned the infamous "Do you guys not have phones?" moment, has been a contentious game for years due to its focus on mobile. Now, it seems that Blizzard is looking to turn that around, as today it announced that Diablo Immortal will not only launch on Android and iOS on June 2, but on PC in open beta as well.

Diablo Immortal is an online-only, free-to-play massively multiplayer online RPG set between the events of Diablo 2 and 3. The title originally was revealed in 2018 for mobile platforms only, much to the disappointment of longtime series fans. It seems that Blizzard took notes from the mass reaction and decided to bring Immortal to PC. The PC version will feature crossplay with the mobile version.

Read more
Activision Blizzard plans mobile Warcraft, next Call of Duty
Warcraft 3 Reforged main character holds a hammer and stares at the camera.

Activision Blizzard plans to release a new Call of Duty game and mobile Warcraft game in 2022, according to a February 2022 financial results report.
As part of that report, the company went over what investors could expect from Activision, Blizzard, and King in 2022. Notably, a Warcraft game for mobile phones is officially teased for the first time: "Blizzard is planning substantial new content for the Warcraft franchise in 2022, including new experiences in World of Warcraft and Hearthstone, and getting all-new mobile Warcraft content into players’ hands for the first time."
We've yet to learn the title of this game or see it in action. It'll be the first Warcraft game released since the disappointing Warcraft 3: Reforged in 2020, and the second to hit iOS and Android, following Hearthstone. 
In the same report, Activision discussed Call of Duty in great detail. While the teased Call of Duty game is still untitled, this financial results report and a tweet from Infinity Ward heavily suggest that it's Modern Warfare 2. "Development on this year’s premium and Warzone experiences is being led by Activision’s renowned Infinity Ward studio," the results state. "The team is working on the most ambitious plan in franchise history, with industry-leading innovation and a broadly appealing franchise setting." Shortly afterward, Infinity Ward tweeted, "A new generation of Call of Duty is coming soon. Stay frosty."
https://twitter.com/InfinityWard/status/1489346822208249861
"Stay frosty" is an iconic line of John "Soap" MacTavish, a classic Modern Warfare character that was only teased in the 2019 reboot. Considering that 2019's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is widely regarded as the series' best game in recent memory, it's not a surprise that the Modern Warfare 2 rumors are true. A report from Bloomberg claims that this game will still release on PlayStation consoles, which makes sense as the Microsoft acquisition isn't expected to be complete until June 30, 2022.
Despite the acquisition being in progress, developers fighting to unionize, and the delay of Overwatch 2 and Diablo IV, this financial results report confirms that we can still expect new games from Activision Blizzard in 2022.

Read more
Overwatch 2 and Diablo 4 delayed amid leadership changes at Blizzard
Mercy and Winston standing side by side

Blizzard Entertainment announced delays for Overwatch 2 and Diablo 4 during an earnings call earlier today. The company presented a slide that provided an update on its creative pipeline, which explained that content planned for next year would need “more development time to reach its full potential” due to changes in "key creative roles."

https://twitter.com/stephentotilo/status/1455635542054477831

Read more