Starfield preload guide: release time, file size, preorder, and early access

Bethesda games are among the most ambitious and expansive experiences you can find, including pioneers of the open-world RPG genre like The Elder Scrolls and Fallout. With its latest game, and first new IP in over a decade, the team at Bethesda has set its sights quite literally on the stars. Starfield promises to be as ambitious as a game from this studio that’s set in space would imply. Originally planned to release on November 11, 2022, it was delayed for close to a full year, only making the wait that much more painful for hardcore fans of the genre. Now we’re just about ready to take to the stars and explore the game’s vast universe. Before you head out into the final frontier, take note of when you can depart and how much storage your vessel will need to make the trip a reality.

Starfield release time

The official release date for Starfield is September 6, but what time exactly the game will unlock is still unknown. For now, the best assumption would be at midnight PT, but once Bethesda gives official word on what time the game will unlock, we will let you know.

If you have purchased either the Premium or Constellation Edition of the game, you will be eligible to start your space adventures up to five days early, meaning that you would begin on September 1, again with no specific time yet announced.

Starfield file size

Starfield will take up a good chunk of your storage space, weighing in at 125GB. That size may increase some if there are to be any da one patches, but for now, that is the minimum amount you should have available.

Starfield preload options

Preloading for Starfield is already available on both Xbox and PC (via PC Game Pass) for anyone who preordered the game.

Prepare for launch.#Starfield has gone gold! Preloads begin tomorrow for @Xbox X|S and Windows PC and August 30 for Steam. pic.twitter.com/LC8xJnI8WN — Bethesda Game Studios (@BethesdaStudios) August 16, 2023

Starfield preorder details

If you want to preorder Starfield to get the game preloaded beforehand, you can check out the Standard, Premium, Digital Premium, and Constellation Editions on the official Bethesda shop. Alternatively, if you’re a Game Pass subscriber, you will have access to the game the day it launches, but not be eligible for the early access period unless you upgrade to at least the Premium Edition.

