Starfield preload guide: release time, file size, preorder, and early access

Jesse Lennox
By

Bethesda games are among the most ambitious and expansive experiences you can find, including pioneers of the open-world RPG genre like The Elder Scrolls and Fallout. With its latest game, and first new IP in over a decade, the team at Bethesda has set its sights quite literally on the stars. Starfield promises to be as ambitious as a game from this studio that’s set in space would imply. Originally planned to release on November 11, 2022, it was delayed for close to a full year, only making the wait that much more painful for hardcore fans of the genre. Now we’re just about ready to take to the stars and explore the game’s vast universe. Before you head out into the final frontier, take note of when you can depart and how much storage your vessel will need to make the trip a reality.

Starfield release time

Spaceship on planet in Starfield.
Bethesda

The official release date for Starfield is September 6, but what time exactly the game will unlock is still unknown. For now, the best assumption would be at midnight PT, but once Bethesda gives official word on what time the game will unlock, we will let you know.

If you have purchased either the Premium or Constellation Edition of the game, you will be eligible to start your space adventures up to five days early, meaning that you would begin on September 1, again with no specific time yet announced.

Starfield file size

Starfield will take up a good chunk of your storage space, weighing in at 125GB. That size may increase some if there are to be any da one patches, but for now, that is the minimum amount you should have available.

Starfield preload options

Preloading for Starfield is already available on both Xbox and PC (via PC Game Pass) for anyone who preordered the game.

Starfield preorder details

The constellation edition of Starfield items.
Bethesda Softworks / Bethesda

If you want to preorder Starfield to get the game preloaded beforehand, you can check out the Standard, Premium, Digital Premium, and Constellation Editions on the official Bethesda shop. Alternatively, if you’re a Game Pass subscriber, you will have access to the game the day it launches, but not be eligible for the early access period unless you upgrade to at least the Premium Edition.

Redfall: file size, release time, and preload options
A screen capture from the Redfall gameplay reveal.

The co-op vampire hunter Redfall from Arkane is about to rise from the grave on Xbox consoles and PC. After some delays, those eager to jump into the titular town as one of four unique survivors won't have to wait long before getting a taste of the action. Aside from loading your guns and sharpening your steaks, arm yourself with the knowledge of when Redfall is coming out, how big it is, and what preload options there are so you can put these undead monsters back in their coffins as soon as possible.
Redfall release time

Redfall will release at slightly different times depending on where you live on May 2, 2023. An official image was released with a full breakdown of when the game will unlock in your region. In fact, if you're in North America, you can start playing as early as 5 p.m. on the West Coast, or at 8 p.m. if you live on the East Coast.
Redfall file size
Want to know if you need to make some space for Redfall? Thankfully, this isn't that big of a game compared to some others. Here's how much storage you need on each system:

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor: file size, release time, and preload options
Cal Kestis.

One of 2023's most anticipated games, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is almost here. This is the sequel to 2019's Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, which continues the story of Jedi Padawan, Cal Kestis. Early reviews point to a worthy successor, and excitement for Jedi: Survivor is no doubt building ahead of its release. But what time does this game launch, what will its file size be, and what sorts of pre-load options are there? Here's what you need to know about Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor release time

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will launch on April 28, 2023, but will have a simultaneous global release. This means that in some regions of the world, you'll actually be able to play it on April 27. On the West Coast of the U.S., the game goes live at 9 p.m. PT, and at 10 p.m. CT in areas like Mexico City. In most other regions, players will need to wait until April 28 to begin playing.
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor file size
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will be a massive game, at least in terms of storage size. On PC, it clocks in at a whopping 155GB; on PS5, it's 147GB, and on Xbox Series X|S, it's 134GB. You might have to clear some room for this game in order to play it when it launches.
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor preload options
Preloading is available across all platforms now, and -- given the game's large file size -- it's recommended to do so if you get a digital copy. You can preload it across PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (via the EA app and Steam).
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor preorder details
There are some pre-order bonuses for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor in the form of the “Jedi Survival” Cosmetic Pack. This includes the following:

Xbox and Bethesda’s Developer_Direct: how to watch and what to expect
Redfall Cover

Microsoft has confirmed rumors that it will be holding a game showcase later this month. Called a Developer_Direct, this livestream will take place later today and feature updates on Xbox Game Studios and Bethesda games launching over the next few months, like Redfall.  Xbox doesn't typically do that many games showcases outside of events like E3, so this Developer_Direct seems like Microsoft's own take on the Nintendo Direct or State of Play formula.
That said, it's being a bit more transparent that it will be a bit slower-paced than Nintendo or PlayStation's shows typically are. For those planning to watch the show live today, this is how to watch Xbox's Developer_Direct Showcase as well as what you can expect from games like Redfall, Forza Motorsport, Minecraft Legends, and The Elder Scrolls Online at the event. 
When is Xbox and Bethesda's Developer_Direct? 
Xbox Game Studios and Bethesda's first-ever Developer_Direct will air live and for free later today, January 25, at 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT. 

How to watch Xbox and Bethesda's Developer_Direct
The Developer_Direct showcase will be officially livestreamed by Bethesda and Microsoft in the following four places: 

