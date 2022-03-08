The best games on PC Game Pass

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is one of the best deals in gaming. For a low monthly cost, you gain instant access to hundreds of the best games on the market. However, the catalog for Game Pass varies between console and PC. That means some of the titles Xbox Series X players can access aren’t available for folks on PC.

Nonetheless, there’s still a wide variety of incredible titles for PC Game Pass. From RPGs and shooters to strategy and card games, here are the best titles on PC Game Pass.

Interested in browsing the full PC Game Pass catalog? Check out its official website.

Total War: Warhammer III T Platforms Linux, PC (Microsoft Windows), Mac Genre Real Time Strategy (RTS), Strategy Developer The Creative Assembly Publisher Sega, Feral Interactive Release February 17, 2022 Total War: Warhammer 3 is the final game in the Total War: Warhammer trilogy — and it goes out on a high note. Launched day one on PC Game Pass, Warhammer 3 offers a variety of game modes, including a sizeable campaign mode and robust multiplayer offerings. Regardless of which you dive into, you’ll be treated to a unique strategy game that combines turn-based and real-time action, which leads to some impressive (and stressful) battles. Read less Read more

Back 4 Blood 81 % 4/5 M Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S Genre Shooter Developer Turtle Rock Studios Publisher Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment Release October 12, 2021 From the same studio that crafted Left 4 Dead, Back 4 Blood is a spiritual successor to the wildly popular franchise of yesteryear. Many of the same tropes return, as you’ll be facing off against hordes of zombies as you travel from safehouse to safehouse. A variety of playable characters are up for grabs, each with unique abilities and the option to further customize their gameplay with unlockable upgrades. It doesn’t do too much to reinvent the wheel, but there’s plenty of fun to be had with this squad-based shooter. Read our full Back 4 Blood review Read less Read more

Microsoft Flight Simulator 91 % E Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), Xbox Series X|S Genre Simulator Developer Asobo Studio Publisher Xbox Game Studios Release August 17, 2020 Microsoft Flight Simulator is a storied franchise that’s been releasing new titles for well over three decades. Its latest entry, simply titled Microsoft Flight Simulator, gives virtual pilots unprecedented control of their aircrafts and lets them explore a world with more detail than ever before. If flying a plane seems a bit daunting, you’ll be glad to know that a variety of “casual” options make it easy to jump into the cockpit and soar over iconic landmarks without breaking a sweat. Read less Read more

Forza Horizon 5 86 % 4/5 E Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S Genre Racing, Sport Developer Playground Games Publisher Xbox Game Studios Release November 09, 2021 Arguably one of the best games of 2021, Forza Horizon 5 takes its souped-up supercars and races down to the sunny landscape of Mexico. Its roster is just as expansive as ever (you’ll have access to over 500 vehicles), yet the cars somehow manage to feel unique from one another — and unlocking a new vehicle always leads to hours of experimentation. Couple its impressive driving gameplay with its sprawling map, and you’ve got one of the best titles on PC Game Pass. Read our full Forza Horizon 5 review Read less Read more

Halo Infinite 85 % 4/5 T Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S Genre Shooter Developer 343 Industries Publisher Xbox Game Studios Release November 15, 2021 Multiplayer has long been the bread and butter of Halo, but Infinite set out to offer a single-player campaign that’s just as compelling as its online offerings. And while Infinite‘s multiplayer still reigns supreme, its new open-world campaign breathed new life into the series. Instead of running through small maps with set pathways, Infinite lets you roam its world however you see fit. The core gunplay is still intact, however, making Halo Infinite feel like a welcome return to its roots. Read our full Halo Infinite review Read less Read more

The Outer Worlds 80 % M Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Genre Shooter, Role-playing (RPG), Adventure Developer Obsidian Entertainment Publisher Private Division Release October 25, 2019 Fallout fans, rejoice! Obsidian’s popular sci-fi shooter — one that’s heavily inspired by Bethesda’s wasteland — is available for PC players who subscribe to Game Pass. The Outer Worlds throws you into a player-driven story where your actions have consequences, and the right choice isn’t always what it seems. Along the way, you’ll meet a colorful cast of characters, engage in hilarious dialogue, and accrue an arsenal of ridiculously powerful weapons. If you happened to miss out on The Outer Worlds, now is the perfect time to check it out. Read less Read more

Streets of Rage 4 81 % T Platforms Linux, PC (Microsoft Windows), Mac, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia Genre Fighting, Hack and slash/Beat 'em up, Indie, Arcade Developer DotEmu, Guard Crush Games, Lizardcube Publisher DotEmu, Yooreka Studio Release April 30, 2020 The legendary brawler returned in 2020, keeping its trademark side-scrolling action from decades ago but bringing a new, vivid art style. The action takes place several years after Streets of Rage 3, and a new criminal empire has emerged. It’s up to you — and maybe even a few friends — to stop the Y Twins from taking over the city. Multiple difficulties, various co-op modes, and a high-score board keep things interesting well beyond the final credits. Read less Read more

Gears 5 81 % M Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S Genre Shooter, Adventure Developer The Coalition Publisher Xbox Game Studios Release September 10, 2019 What else needs to be said? It’s Gears 5 — the latest entry in the storied Gears franchise. You’ll be chain-sawing hordes of Locust, ducking from cover to cover, and duking it out with other players in a tense online multiplayer mode. This time around, you’ll follow Kait Diaz. As war is breaking out all around her, she’ll step out on her own to discover more about herself and her connection to the enemy, and she’ll face some difficult choices along the way. Read less Read more

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition 90 % T Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows) Genre Real Time Strategy (RTS), Strategy Developer Forgotten Empires LLC, Tantalus Media, Wicked Witch Software Publisher Xbox Game Studios Release November 14, 2019 One of the best strategy games ever made is back — and more definitive than ever. Now playable in 4K, AoE II: Definitive Edition brings a remastered soundtrack, four new civilizations, and three new campaigns. Since its release, the game has seen multiple updates, including a wild new battle royale mode. If you’re an old fan of the franchise (or just trying to relive the glory days of Age of Empires), this Definitive Edition is worth a look. Read less Read more

Halo: The Master Chief Collection 86 % M Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S Genre Shooter Developer 343 Industries Publisher Xbox Game Studios Release November 11, 2014 Halo Infinite might be the most popular Halo game on PC Game Pass, but you can still run around as Master Chief with this collection of past hits. Six iconic games are included in the bundle, such as Halo: Combat Evolved, Halo 2: Anniversary, Halo 3, and Halo 3: ODST. Each title has been reworked to run in 4K and up to 60 frames per second, and many of them offer customizable controls and settings. There’s also a robust multiplayer mode that gives you access to some of the most memorable maps in Halo history. Read less Read more

Fallout 76 53 % M Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 4, Xbox One Genre Shooter, Role-playing (RPG) Developer Bethesda Game Studios Publisher Bethesda Softworks Release November 14, 2018 Although it had a rough start, Fallout 76 is finally the game it was meant to be. Numerous patches have added new questlines, powerful new weapons, and — most importantly — NPCs. At launch, Fallout 76 was only populated by other real players, turning its wasteland into a place that simply wasn’t true to the Fallout name. Now, it’s much more reminiscent of past titles and is certainly a post-apocalyptic adventure worth taking. Read less Read more

Slay the Spire 87 % E10 Platforms Linux, PC (Microsoft Windows), Mac, Android, iOS, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Genre Role-playing (RPG), Strategy, Turn-based strategy (TBS), Adventure, Indie, Card & Board Game Developer Mega Crit Games Publisher Humble Games Release January 23, 2019 A wild mash between card game and roguelike, Slay the Spire was one of the best games released in 2017. If you happened to miss out on it, now’s the perfect chance to sit down and put together a Spire-slaying hand of cards. Its simple design makes it easy to pick up and play, but fighting your way through the increasingly difficult levels isn’t for the faint of heart. Read less Read more

