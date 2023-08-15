If you’ve been patiently waiting for Baldur’s Gate 3 to arrive on PlayStation 5 while PC players got an early start, you won’t have to wait much longer, unlike Xbox players. By now you don’t need us to tell you just how amazing this game has shaped up to be, and are more than likely already prepared with your choice of character and just waiting for the green light to finally dive into this massive CRPG. But if your excitement has gotten the better of you and you don’t know exactly when Baldur’s Gate 3 will be ready to play, how to preload, or even if you can get in on the game a little early, we’ve got you covered.

Baldur’s Gate 3 release time

Baldur’s Gate 3 will come out for all PS5 players officially on September 6, but no specific time has been given. What we do know is that anyone who purchased the Digital Deluxe Edition gets 72 hours of early access, meaning you can start playing on September 3 instead. Again, the specific time the game will unlock hasn’t been confirmed by Larian.

Recommended Videos

Baldur’s Gate 3 file size

Unfortunately, the exact file sizes for the PS5 version of Baldur’s Gate 3 are not yet known. Considering the final size of the PC version ended up at 122GB, you can predict the game to come in somewhere around that size, but hopefully a little smaller.

Baldur’s Gate 3 preload options

If you’ve preordered any version of Baldur’s Gate 3, you can start preloading this massive CRPG starting on September 1 by selecting the title in your library.

Baldur’s Gate 3 preorder details

You can preorder either the Base or Deluxe versions via the PS5 store, or the Collector’s Edition physically.

Editors' Recommendations