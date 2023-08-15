 Skip to main content
Baldur’s Gate 3: PS5 release dates, file size, preorder, and early access

Jesse Lennox
By

If you’ve been patiently waiting for Baldur’s Gate 3 to arrive on PlayStation 5 while PC players got an early start, you won’t have to wait much longer, unlike Xbox players. By now you don’t need us to tell you just how amazing this game has shaped up to be, and are more than likely already prepared with your choice of character and just waiting for the green light to finally dive into this massive CRPG. But if your excitement has gotten the better of you and you don’t know exactly when Baldur’s Gate 3 will be ready to play, how to preload, or even if you can get in on the game a little early, we’ve got you covered.

Baldur’s Gate 3 release time

A team of warriors fighting a big eyeball snake.
Larian Studios

Baldur’s Gate 3 will come out for all PS5 players officially on September 6, but no specific time has been given. What we do know is that anyone who purchased the Digital Deluxe Edition gets 72 hours of early access, meaning you can start playing on September 3 instead. Again, the specific time the game will unlock hasn’t been confirmed by Larian.

Baldur’s Gate 3 file size

Jaheira in Baldur's Gate 3.
Larian Studios

Unfortunately, the exact file sizes for the PS5 version of Baldur’s Gate 3 are not yet known. Considering the final size of the PC version ended up at 122GB, you can predict the game to come in somewhere around that size, but hopefully a little smaller.

Baldur’s Gate 3 preload options

If you’ve preordered any version of Baldur’s Gate 3, you can start preloading this massive CRPG starting on September 1 by selecting the title in your library.

Baldur’s Gate 3 preorder details

A dragon with a flaming spell in their hand.
Larian Entertainment

You can preorder either the Base or Deluxe versions via the PS5 store, or the Collector’s Edition physically.

Baldur’s Gate 3’s release date just got delayed and moved up at the same time
A Baldur's Gate 3 character lights the way.

The PC and PS5 versions of Baldur's Gate 3 have gotten new release dates, leading to a weird situation where the game's launch has been moved up and delayed at the same time.
Originally announced for Google Stadia in 2019, Baldur's Gate 3 is a successor to BioWare's classic Dungeons & Dragons RPG franchise and has been in early access on PC since October 2020. Its 1.0 PC release, as well as a PS5 port, were confirmed to launch on August 31 earlier this year, but that is no longer the case. In the latest community update, developer Larian Studios confirmed that Baldur's Gate 3 launches for PC on August 3 and for PS5 on September 6.
Larian admits that "this means the PC version of Baldur’s Gate 3 will be released at a time where you’ll have more time to play it," moving its launch away from late August and early September heavy hitters like Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon and Starfield. And now, the new PS5 release date for Baldur's Gate 3 gives PlayStation players a console-exclusive RPG of their own (albeit a temporary one) on the day Starfield comes out.

Still, the September 6 date is technically a delay, which Larian also explained its reasoning behind in the community update. "Baldur’s Gate 3 is targeting 60 frames-per-second, and we’re close to achieving that on the platform but need a bit more extra time," it explained. "We don’t want to compromise on quality and feel it would be a shame to downscale to 30 fps or make other compromises to hit an arbitrary date. We understand that folks may be disappointed with this, but we're close enough to reaching new heights for RPGs on the system that the benefits of a short delay outweigh the downsides of rushing the PS5 release and having to downscale." 
So to clarify, Baldur's Gate 3 first launches on PC across Steam, GOG, and Nvidia GeForce Now on August 3. Then, a PS5 port comes out on September 6. Larian Studios also confirms that a Mac version is in the works and that it's "optimistic" about Xbox works once it works through the kinks of getting it to run well on both Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. 

