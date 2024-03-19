The 5 best HDMI cables for PS5 in 2024

Every purchase of the PlayStation 5 comes with an HDMI cable to connect the console to your TV. However, there are limitations to the included HDMI cable, such as its pretty short length of just 5 feet. To be able to set up your gaming area the way that you want it, you’ll need to buy a new HDMI cable, but since there are so many options out there, we’ve rounded up the best HDMI cables for PS5.

The PlayStation 5 is a powerful console, and as you can see from the best PS5 exclusives, it offers an unparalleled gaming experience. However, it’s recommended that you play on a 4K TV so that you’ll be able to enjoy the sharpest and most realistic graphics that it offers, and you need an HDMI cable that will be able to properly transmit the images from the console to the screen.

It’s going to be overwhelming to try to check out all the HDMI cables that are compatible with the PlayStation 5, so we’ve done the research for you and we’ve made recommendations based on what you may be looking for. Whether you want to further maximize the capabilities of the console, or you want to stick to a tight budget, there’s something for you in the HDMI cables for PS5 that we’ve gathered below.

The best HDMI cables for PS5 in 2024

Buy the if you want the best overall HDMI cable for PS5.

if you want the best overall HDMI cable for PS5. Buy the if you want an officially licensed HDMI cable for PS5.

if you want an officially licensed HDMI cable for PS5. Buy the if you want an extremely long HDMI cable for PS5.

if you want an extremely long HDMI cable for PS5. Buy the if you want a budget-friendly HDMI cable for PS5.

if you want a budget-friendly HDMI cable for PS5. Buy the if you want an HDMI cable for PS5 for tight spaces.

Belkin Ultra HD HDMI 2.1 Cable

Best overall HDMI cable for PS5

Pros Cons HDMI 2.1 Relatively short High compatibility Two-layer shielding

The Belkin Ultra HD HDMI 2.1 Cable is capable of data transfer speeds of up to 48 Gbps, and it supports up to 8K resolution at a 60Hz refresh rate, or 4K resolution at a 120Hz refresh rate that’s ideal for the PlayStation 5. It will also work with desktop computers, laptops, and other devices, so it won’t be a problem if you’re thinking of using it outside of the PS5. The Belkin Ultra HD HDMI 2.1 Cable is protected by a two-layer shielding that prevents damage while also providing protection against electric shocks, and while its length of 6.6 feet isn’t as long as some of the other HDMI cables on this list, it’s still longer than the included HDMI cable with your PS5 purchase.

Specifications Length 6.6 feet Max resolution 8K @ 60Hz Data transfer rate 48 Gbps

PowerA Ultra High Speed HDMI Cable

Best officially licensed HDMI cable for PS5

Pros Cons Officially licensed by PlayStation Relatively expensive HDMI 2.1 Supports eARC

If you want all of the accessories for your PlayStation 5 to be officially licensed, then check out the PowerA Ultra High Speed HDMI Cable. It provides reliable performance as an HDMI 2.1 cable, with the ability to transmit 4K resolution at 120Hz and 8K resolution at 60Hz, and a data transfer rate of up to 48 Gbps. The PowerA Ultra High Speed HDMI Cable is 10 feet long for flexibility in setting up your PS5 with your TV, and it also supports dynamic HDR and eARC connectivity. As an officially licensed HDMI cable by PlayStation, it comes with a two-year limited warranty for your peace of mind, so it’s a safe purchase.

Specifications Length 10 feet Max resolution 8K @ 60Hz Data transfer rate 48 Gbps

Amazon Basics HDMI Cable

Best long HDMI cable for PS5

Pros Cons Very long cable HDMI 2.0 Affordable price Durable design

If the only place for your PlayStation 5 is pretty far from your TV, or if that’s the design that you want for your gaming area, you’re going to need a very long HDMI cable. Fortunately, the Amazon Basics HDMI Cable comes in a 25-foot version, which should be more than enough — and it’s pretty cheap when you consider how long it is. However, as an HDMI 2.0 cable, its data transfer rate is limited to 18 Gbps, and its maximum output is 4K resolution at a 60Hz refresh rate. The Amazon Basics HDMI Cable, however, is durable as it’s nylon-braided, with a PVC jacket that makes it even tougher.

Specifications Length 25 feet Max resolution 4K @ 60Hz Data transfer rate 18 Gbps

Snowkids HDMI 2.1 Cable

Best cheap HDMI cable for PS5

Pros Cons Affordable price Just 10 feet in length HDMI 2.1 Durable design

If all your cash is already tied up on upcoming PS5 games but you suddenly need a new HDMI cable, then the Snowkids HDMI 2.1 Cable is an excellent choice. Despite its low price, it won’t sacrifice the capabilities of the console as it still offers 4K resolution at a 120Hz refresh rate, and a data transfer speed of up to 48Gbps. The HDMI cable also supports eARC connectivity for more advanced audio signal control. It’s designed to withstand up to 25,000 flexes with military-grade materials, but since it’s just going to attach your PS5 to your TV, it probably won’t reach this number. Its plugs, meanwhile, are made with 24K gold-plated material for accurate transmission.

Specifications Length 10 feet Max resolution 8K @ 60Hz Data transfer rate 48 Gbps

Ugreen Right Angle HDMI 2.0 Cable

Best angled HDMI cable for PS5

Pros Cons Angled connector Very short Low price HDMI 2.0 Triple shielding

If you don’t have a lot of space for your PlayStation 5, you should think about getting the Ugreen Right Angle HDMI 2.0 Cable. It’s designed so that you won’t need to think about the protruding HDMI cable at the back of the console — the angle of the connector means you can place the PS5 further back. This HDMI cable is very short at just 3.3 feet, but if you need it because of space constraints, you probably don’t need a long cable anyway. The Ugreen Right Angle HDMI 2.0 Cable also only goes as high as 4K resolution at 60Hz, with an 18 Gbps data transfer rate, but it features a triple shielding design that ensures stable transmissions.

Specifications Length 3.3 feet Max resolution 4K @ 60Hz Data transfer rate 18 Gbps

How we chose these HDMI cables for PS5

With all the HDMI cables for PS5 that you can shop across all of the retailers, you may be wondering how we chose our recommendations above. The answer’s pretty simple — we want you to get the most value for your money, so we followed certain guidelines in deciding what to highlight in this list. We know some gamers want to get the best possible picture quality while they’re playing the best PS5 games, while some just don’t want to spend much when buying a new HDMI cable. Either way, you should read on to understand what you should be looking for in HDMI cables for PS5, and to see why we’ve made these recommendations.

Customer reviews

We wouldn’t recommend and HDMI cable that nobody else has purchased and used, as we don’t want you to be among the first to find out that the product doesn’t live up to expectations. We chose HDMI cables for PS5 that have received thousands of reviews and with a high average rating, as the testimonies of other shoppers is a great indicator of whether a product is a good purchase or not. Not all customer reviews will be helpful in gauging whether an HDMI cable is worth buying, but that’s why large volumes is a necessity as that will allow you to weigh the pros and cons of the options that you have.

Durability

HDMI cables for PS5 should be durable, especially for gamers who play for several hours at a time during the weekends or as part of content creation. You wouldn’t want to end up with an HDMI cable that will stop working after just weeks or even days of use, as that would be a waste money. In addition to the physical aspect, with some HDMI cables featuring braided wires or PVC jackets for the strength to withstand daily wear and tear if they’re rubbing against other cables or walls, their interiors should also be designed to last long through high-quality components.

Latest technology

The PlayStation 5 is capable of running games at 4K Ultra HD resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, so these are the specifications that you should be targeting when buying HDMI cables for PS5. Some cables can go as high as 8K resolution, and it may be a good idea to invest in these cables if you’re already looking forward to future generations of the console, and if you’re going to use them for other devices that can maximize this feature. However, if you’re on a tight budget, you can go for an HDMI 2.0 cable instead of an HDMI 2.1 cable, as they’re still capable of 4K output but only to a maximum of a 60Hz refresh rate.

Price

The price always one of the most important deciding factors when deciding on your purchase, and buying HDMI cables for PS5 is no exception. It works both ways though — you don’t want to spend on an expensive HDMI cable when you can get one with the same features for a lower price, but you also should avoid going for an extremely cheap HDMI cable that either stops working almost immediately or doesn’t deliver on promised specifications. With our recommendations above, we made sure that you’ll be getting amazing value for your money, no matter which one you choose.

This article is managed and created separately from the Digital Trends Editorial team.

Editors' Recommendations