This PS5 bundle is more than $100 off in Amazon’s Big Spring sale

The Amazon Big Spring sale has one of the best PlayStation deals we’ve seen in a little while. Hit the button below and you can buy a PlayStation 5 with Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 for just $449 thereby saving $111 off the regular price of $560. This is the latest slim model so there’s nothing to lose here. If you haven’t yet enjoyed the fun that a PlayStation 5 brings, check it out now with this awesome deal. Bear in mind that the deal will be ending pretty soon.

Why you should buy the PlayStation 5 Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 bundle

The latest PlayStation 5 has built on the success of the previous model. It’s incredibly fast with fantastic optimization. Play Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and you’ll be impressed at how you can instantaneously fast travel around New York City in a moment of time. Other games like Horizon Forbidden West also demonstrate how seamless the experience is.

The new design is also slimmer than before too albeit still fairly chunky. It’s seen an upgrade for its storage with 1TB of internal storage included compared to the 667GB of usable storage that the original provided. There’s also the delightful DualSense controller which has refined haptic feedback, gives you a precise sense of touch, and has some great adaptive triggers for helping you feel more immersed in your gaming time. There’s also a built-in microphone if you don’t want to use a dedicated headset.

By buying this bundle, you already get one of the best PS5 games in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 but there are plenty of others like Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Gran Turismo 7, God of War Ragnarök, and many more. It’s a great system for losing yourself to some iconic games, once you’ve played your way through Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, of course.

Normally priced at $560, you can buy a PlayStation 5 Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 bundle for just $449 right now at Amazon. It’s part of Amazon’s Big Spring sale so it won’t stay this price for much longer. If you’ve been waiting to get a great deal on a new PS5, this is your chance. It’s even the newer slim model so this is a particularly good deal.

