Quick! This PS5 bundle just got an unprecedented price cut

We didn’t expect the PlayStation 5 Slim, the updated version of Sony’s video game console, to go on sale this soon, but you can already get the PlayStation 5 Slim Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 bundle from Amazon with a 20% discount. From its original price of $559, you’ll only have to pay $449, which is a fantastic price for this gaming machine. PS5 deals always attract a lot of attention, so we expect this offer to get sold out quickly. If you want to take advantage of it, you’re going to have to hurry in completing your purchase.

Why you should buy the PlayStation 5 Slim Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 bundle

The PlayStation 5 Slim is more than just a slimmed-down version of the original PlayStation 5 — though the difference is noticeable with 18% less weight and 30% less volume for the disc version. There’s no performance upgrade between the PS5 Slim and PS5, and you’ll be able to play all of the PlayStation 5 games on either model, but the PS5 Slim comes with a 1TB of storage with around 842GB usable, compared to 825GB with 667GB usable in the original PS5. That’s nearly 200GB of extra space for your installed games, save data, and screenshots.

The PlayStation 5 Slim Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 bundle comes with a voucher for a digital copy of one of the best PS5 exclusives. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 follows Peter Parker and Miles Morales in an open-world, web-slinging superhero adventure that features excellent combat mechanics and tons of sidequests. The game also features one of the most infamous anti-heroes in the Marvel universe — Venom — in a gripping story that will keep you hooked from the opening credits all the way to the ending.

If you haven’t bought Sony’s latest gaming console yet, here’s a great opportunity from Amazon — the PlayStation 5 Slim Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 bundle at $110 off, which brings its price down to just $449 from $559. We’re not sure how much time is left before the 20% discount expires though, as there’s even a chance that it’s gone as soon as tomorrow. If you want to get the PlayStation 5 Slim Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 bundle for much cheaper than usual, you should push through with the transaction as soon as possible.

