Gamers who haven’t upgraded to the PlayStation 5, this is the offer that you’ve been waiting for — the PlayStation 5 Slim Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 bundle for only $450 from Best Buy. The console already costs $500 and the game sells for $70, so you’re looking at savings of $120 if you purchase this bundle. You’re going to have to act fast though — while the supply issues of the PlayStation 5 are a thing of the past, it still flies off the shelves, so if you don’t want to wait for the next restock, you better complete your transaction as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the PlayStation 5 Slim Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 bundle

The PlayStation 5 has been updated with the PlayStation 5 Slim, which is more than just a smaller version of the popular console. There’s no performance upgrade between these two versions, but you do get slightly more built-in storage at 1TB from 825GB. That translates to usable storage of around 842GB from 667GB, which is nearly 200GB of space that you can fill with installed games, save data, screenshots, and more. The console still comes with the impressive DualSense controller, which offers haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.

The bundle comes with a digital copy of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, which is one of the best PS5 exclusives alongside instant classics like God of War Ragnarok and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. The sequel continues the story of Peter Parker and Miles Morales as they defend New York from threats like the massively popular anti-hero Venom. You’ll have access to a wide array of abilities and suits, and you’ll have to tap all of them to get through this open-world web-slinging adventure.

