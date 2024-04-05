 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This PS5 bundle saves you $70 on the console and Spider-Man 2

Aaron Mamiit
By
PS5 Slim with spider-man bundle and controller
Sony

Gamers who haven’t upgraded to the PlayStation 5, this is the offer that you’ve been waiting for — the PlayStation 5 Slim Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 bundle for only $450 from Best Buy. The console already costs $500 and the game sells for $70, so you’re looking at savings of $120 if you purchase this bundle. You’re going to have to act fast though — while the supply issues of the PlayStation 5 are a thing of the past, it still flies off the shelves, so if you don’t want to wait for the next restock, you better complete your transaction as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the PlayStation 5 Slim Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 bundle

The PlayStation 5 has been updated with the PlayStation 5 Slim, which is more than just a smaller version of the popular console. There’s no performance upgrade between these two versions, but you do get slightly more built-in storage at 1TB from 825GB. That translates to usable storage of around 842GB from 667GB, which is nearly 200GB of space that you can fill with installed games, save data, screenshots, and more. The console still comes with the impressive DualSense controller, which offers haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.

The bundle comes with a digital copy of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, which is one of the best PS5 exclusives alongside instant classics like God of War Ragnarok and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. The sequel continues the story of Peter Parker and Miles Morales as they defend New York from threats like the massively popular anti-hero Venom. You’ll have access to a wide array of abilities and suits, and you’ll have to tap all of them to get through this open-world web-slinging adventure.

Related

This could be the sign that you need for you to finally buy the PlayStation 5 — the PlayStation 5 Slim Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 bundle for $450 from Best Buy, for savings of $120 compared to buying the $500 console and the $70 game separately. You need to be quick though, as PS5 deals always sell out quickly. With the PlayStation 5 Slim Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 bundle, you’ll be getting a powerful machine and a superhero experience that maximizes its capabilities, so don’t hesitate and push through with the purchase immediately.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Best PS5 bundles: Which PlayStation 5 bundles to buy today
The Playstation 5 system standing upright.

Gamers who are thinking about finally buying the PlayStation 5 should consider getting one of the many PS5 bundles, which will give you more value for your hard-earned money. With more PS5 exclusives on the way, now's a great time to finally purchase the console or to upgrade from the PlayStation 4. Check out the PS5 bundles that we've gathered here, just make sure that you hurry with your purchase because stocks may run out at any moment.
What are PS5 bundles?
Every purchase of the PlayStation 5 comes with a DualSense controller, but if you go with PS5 bundles, you'll be getting more. The extras come in the form of a copy of a game, so you already have something to install right after setting up your new console. Stocks of bundles can come and go though, so if you see one available, it's highly recommended that you proceed with the transaction immediately.
PlayStation 5 Slim Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III bundle -- $500

The PlayStation 5 Slim Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III bundle coincides with the launch of the PlayStation 5 Slim, an updated version of the console with a slimmer design and more storage space. This bundle comes with a copy of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, which is the latest entry in the popular first-person shooter series. The game's campaign features the return of Task Force 101 as they go up a ruthless Russian terrorist named Vladimir Makarov, though most players would probably focus on its multiplayer modes.

Read more
The 5 best PlayStation Portal alternatives in 2024
The Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld sits on a stack of comics.

The PlayStation Portal is a unique device. Designed to give you remote access to your PS5, it's a powerful streaming gadget that lets you take your favorite games with you while away from the big screen. Equipped with a massive 8-inch LCD screen and capable of playing games at 60fps in 1080p, it's one of the best ways to remotely access your PS5 games.

However, PlayStation Portal isn't perfect. For one, some users have noted that its performance is less than stellar when used outside your home network. You also can't store games on it, with the device intended to remotely stream titles from your PS5. And, as you'd expect from something called the PlayStation Portal, it'll only let you access PlayStation games with no options to play titles on PC, Xbox, or other platforms.

Read more
The best PS5 games for 2024
Peter and Miles leap in the air in Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

The PlayStation 5 is looking to dominate the console landscape with its incredible library of games. Like the rest of the industry, Sony saw several major game delays in 2022 (and more this year), but has since dropped several new hit games like God of War Ragnarok, the Resident Evil 4 remake, and Alan Wake 2, among others. There are plenty of games out on PS5 for every kind of gamer.

And there are plenty more great titles on the way — don't forget to check out our list of the best upcoming PS5 games that will come out later this year.

Read more