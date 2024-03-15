Over 380 PS5 games are discounted at Amazon — from $10

PlayStation 5 owners should always be on the lookout for PS5 game deals, even if you already have a backlog of titles to play. If you’ve got some gaming money to spend, head on over to Amazon where there are discounts on more than 450 PS5 games, with prices starting as low as $10. Feel free to browse through everything that’s available, but if that seems overwhelming, read on to get our recommendations on what to buy from the sale. Either way, you need to hurry — we’re not sure how long these bargains will stick, so if you want to enjoy savings while building your PS5 library, you need to make your purchases as soon as possible.

What to buy in Amazon’s PS5 games sale

The cheapest game in Amazon’s PS5 games sale will be yours for a very affordable $10 — Godfall — followed by a handful at $11: rhythm-based fighting game God of Rock, which is from its original price of $30; and tactical first-person shooter Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction, which is its sticker price of $40.

If you’re looking for best-sellers, there are lots of options in Amazon’s PS5 games sale. Explore a futuristic world as a cat in Stray, which is from $30 for savings of $7; learn to wield magic in Hogwarts Legacy, which is $31 off for a from $70; or fight through hordes of the undead in Resident Evil 4, which is for savings of $20 on its original price of $60. The sale has also slashed the prices of a pair of recently-released JRPGs — Persona 3 Reload , down by $17 from $70, and Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth , down by $15 from $70.

There are also some PS5 exclusives available, including Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition for after a $27 discount on its original price of $70, and Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut for for savings of $11 on its sticker price of $70.

Whether you just bought the console from PS5 deals or you’ve had it since day one, you shouldn’t ignore the discounts that you can get from Amazon’s PS5 games sale. There’s something for all types of gamers with savings on games across all genres, but you need to move fast because there’s no telling when the prices will return to normal or when stocks will run out. Choose from our favorite offers above or browse through all of the PS5 games on sale — either way, make sure that you complete your purchases immediately to secure them for cheaper than usual.

