Don’t miss this massive PS5 game sale — 68 games, from just $10

The PlayStation 5 Controller being used to play mobile games on an Apple TV 4K.
Zeke Jones/Digital Trends / Sony

PlayStation 5 owners who are looking for the next game to play or are searching for titles to add to their collection should check out the offers in Best Buy’s PS5 game sale. With games that span across all genres and prices that start at $10, you wouldn’t want to miss the bargains here, and we’ve picked out our favorites to help you make a quick decision on what to buy. Feel free to browse through the dozens of PS5 games that are available in the sale, but you’ll still have to act fast because there’s no telling until when these discounts will stay online.

What to buy in Best Buy’s PS5 game sale

Malenia in Elden Ring putting her prosthetic arm on.
Elden Ring

The cheapest title in Best Buy’s PS5 game sale is Saints Row, where you lead The Saints to the top of the criminal world. It’s available for, following a $10 discount on its original price of $20. Other affordable titles in the sale include racing title Grid Legends, which is from $30 for savings of $14; co-op adventure It Takes Two for instead of $40 for savings of $20; and zombie shooter Dead Island 2 at $20 off, for a from $40.

Best Buy’s PS5 game sale includes some of the best PS5 games. Explore a futuristic world as a cat in Stray, which will be instead of $40 following an $11 discount; engage in multiplayer matches in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II for after a $38 discount on its ticker price of $70; and explore a dangerous realm in Elden Ring, which has its price from $50 for savings of $10. You can also get The Nioh Collection, which includes Nioh and Nioh 2, for a from $70 for $21 in savings, if you want to face off against monsters in Sengoku-era Japan.

If you’re searching for PS5 game deals, you should take a look at the offers that are available from Best Buy. Whether you’re going for one of our recommendations above or you want to check out all 68 titles that are discounted in Best Buy’s PS5 game sale, it’s highly recommended that you hurry because you’re risking missing out on the savings if you don’t. Here’s your chance at getting some of the most popular PS5 games for much cheaper than usual, so make sure that you don’t miss out.

