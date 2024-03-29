 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This deal gets you a Meta Quest 2 for $200, its cheapest price yet

Aaron Mamiit
By
A woman dives into action with the Meta Quest 2.
Meta

There’s still a lot of demand for Meta Quest 2 deals, even with the arrival of more virtual reality headsets, including its successor. If you’ve had an eye on the Meta Quest 2 for a while now, your patience has paid off because it’s now down to its lowest-ever price of $200 following a $50 discount by Best Buy on its original price of $250. You need to act fast though — VR headsets almost always sell out quickly whenever they go on sale, and we don’t expect anything different with this bargain.

Why you should buy the Meta Quest 2 VR headset

Even after the launch of the Meta Quest 3, the Meta Quest 2 remains in our list of the best VR headsets as the best budget option because you’ll be getting amazing value from this device. It’s a wireless headset with a built-in battery and intuitive controllers — no need to connect to a PC or set up base stations — so it’s all you need if you want to jump into VR and play the best Meta Quest 2 games. You also have the option to wirelessly connect to a PC if you want to access SteamVR titles. The Meta Quest 2 also offers 3D positional audio, hand tracking, and haptic feedback for total immersion.

In our Meta Quest 3 versus Meta Quest 2 comparison, we point out that while the upgrades in the latest model of the VR headset are significant, the Meta Quest 2 is way cheaper, while allowing you to play the same games and run the same apps. It has also been receiving regular updates to improve its performance, and it’s lightweight so it’s easy to bring with you when you travel.

Related

There are Meta Quest 3 deals that you can shop right now, but the Meta Quest 2 is a very tempting option, especially now that it’s on sale from Best Buy for its cheapest-ever price of $200. There’s no telling how long the $50 discount on its sticker price of $250 will remain available though, so it’s highly recommended that you proceed with your purchase immediately. Once this offer for the Meta Quest 2 expires, we’re not sure when you’ll get another chance at it, so push forward with the transaction immediately.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Best HP laptop deals: Get a 17-inch workhorse for $280 and more
An open HP Spectre x360 16 sits on a table, angled so that the screen and keyboard can be seen.

HP is one of the best laptop brands, so if you're on the hunt for laptop deals, HP's devices should be under consideration -- especially since there are always some laptop deals that you can take advantage of for discounts. We've rounded up our favorite bargains below with prices that start at just $250, but you should remember that if any of these offers catch your eye, you're going to have to be quick with your purchase because we're not sure how soon stocks will run out or when their prices will return to normal.
HP Laptop 15z -- $250, was $500

If you need a budget laptop for basic tasks, you can't go wrong with the HP Laptop 15z. With its AMD Athlon Silver 7120U processor, AMD Radeon Graphics, and 8GB of RAM, it's going to be a dependable device for doing online research and working with productivity apps. The laptop features a 128GB SSD with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded, and a relatively large 15.6-inch HD screen for its low price.

Read more
Get the brand new MacBook Air M3 from just $399
Bladur's Gate 3 being played on the M3 MacBook Air.

The latest refresh to the MacBook Air with both the 13-inch and 15-inch models enjoying an upgrade to the M3 chipset has just been unveiled. If you’re keen to get the latest and greatest MacBook Air, we’ve got the MacBook deals for you. Over at Best Buy, you can buy the latest MacBook Air M3 from just $399 when you trade in an eligible MacBook at the same time. The value varies depending on the age of your existing MacBook and it’s a great way to save on highly sought-after technology. If you’re keen to learn more about the deal and the MacBook Air M3, keep reading and we’ll tell you all about it.

Why you should buy the MacBook Air M3
The MacBook Air saw its upgrade to the M3 chipset with surprisingly little fanfare earlier this week. Besides the substantial speed bump which sees it up to 60% faster than the M1 in certain cases, the MacBook Air M3 has also seen a GPU improvement, support for multiple monitors with the display closed, and Wi-Fi 6E support.

Read more
Get this Samsung 32-inch 4K monitor while it’s $500 off right now
Samsung's new Odyssey G7 comes with a flat screen.

The power of your gaming PC will be wasted on a basic display, so if you haven't upgraded yet, you should check out this $500 discount for the 32-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 4K curved gaming monitor in the Samsung Spring Sale. From an expensive original price of $1,300, it's down to a more reasonable $800, but probably not for long. There's still a few days left in the sale, but it's not recommended to wait until the last minute because there's no telling when stocks of the gaming monitor will run out.

Why you should buy the 32-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 4K curved gaming monitor
Samsung, a fixture in our roundup of the best gaming monitors, hits another home run with the 32-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 4K curved gaming monitor. With 4K Ultra HD resolution and Quantum Mini-LED technology that's found in some of the best TVs, the gaming monitor delivers amazing picture quality with sharp details and vivid colors, which will let you appreciate the graphics of today's best PC games. For smooth and uninterrupted gameplay, the screen also offers a 165Hz refresh rate, a 1ms response time, and support for AMD's FreeSync Premium Pro.

Read more