This deal gets you a Meta Quest 2 for $200, its cheapest price yet

There’s still a lot of demand for Meta Quest 2 deals, even with the arrival of more virtual reality headsets, including its successor. If you’ve had an eye on the Meta Quest 2 for a while now, your patience has paid off because it’s now down to its lowest-ever price of $200 following a $50 discount by Best Buy on its original price of $250. You need to act fast though — VR headsets almost always sell out quickly whenever they go on sale, and we don’t expect anything different with this bargain.

Why you should buy the Meta Quest 2 VR headset

Even after the launch of the Meta Quest 3, the Meta Quest 2 remains in our list of the best VR headsets as the best budget option because you’ll be getting amazing value from this device. It’s a wireless headset with a built-in battery and intuitive controllers — no need to connect to a PC or set up base stations — so it’s all you need if you want to jump into VR and play the best Meta Quest 2 games. You also have the option to wirelessly connect to a PC if you want to access SteamVR titles. The Meta Quest 2 also offers 3D positional audio, hand tracking, and haptic feedback for total immersion.

In our Meta Quest 3 versus Meta Quest 2 comparison, we point out that while the upgrades in the latest model of the VR headset are significant, the Meta Quest 2 is way cheaper, while allowing you to play the same games and run the same apps. It has also been receiving regular updates to improve its performance, and it’s lightweight so it’s easy to bring with you when you travel.

There are Meta Quest 3 deals that you can shop right now, but the Meta Quest 2 is a very tempting option, especially now that it’s on sale from Best Buy for its cheapest-ever price of $200. There’s no telling how long the $50 discount on its sticker price of $250 will remain available though, so it’s highly recommended that you proceed with your purchase immediately. Once this offer for the Meta Quest 2 expires, we’re not sure when you’ll get another chance at it, so push forward with the transaction immediately.

