Boom! This HP gaming laptop just had its price slashed to $700

Aaron Mamiit
By
HP Victus placed outside while displaying an attractive background.
Mark Coppock / Digital Trends

For a dependable gaming laptop that will let you play today’s most popular video games with ease, you can’t go wrong with the HP Victus 15. It’s an even better option right now because of a $300 discount from HP that slashes its price to a more affordable $700 from its original price of $1,000. There’s no telling how much time is remaining before the offer expires though, and since gaming laptop deals are always in high demand, you need to push through with your purchase as soon as possible if you want to make sure that you don’t miss out.

Why you should buy the HP Victus 15 gaming laptop

First and foremost, you shouldn’t expect the HP Victus 15 to match up to the top-of-the-line models of the best gaming laptops in terms of performance, as it’s considered a budget-friendly option for gamers. However, it’s still equipped to run the best PC games with its 13th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, and 8GB of RAM. You may have to select the lowest settings for some of the more demanding titles, but that’s acceptable considering you can get the HP Victus 15 at a fraction of the price of other gaming laptops.

The HP Victus 15 ships with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded, so you can start installing your favorite titles into its 512GB SSD as soon as you turn it on for the first time. You’ll enjoy playing video games on the device’s 15.6-inch screen with Full HD resolution, and you can go for hours at a time without fear of overheating the system as it comes with an updated thermal design that will keep it cool.

Not all laptop deals will meet the needs of gamers — you’ll need a machine like the HP Victus 15. Its original price of $1,000 is already pretty reasonable, considering its specifications, so it’s a must-buy at its discounted price of $700 from HP. You’ll be able to use the $300 in savings to buy more video games and accessories, but if you want it, you have to complete the transaction immediately. That’s because we’re not sure how much time is remaining on this offer for the HP Victus 15 gaming laptop, so act fast as it may disappear sooner than you think.

