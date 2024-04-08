 Skip to main content
This Lenovo gaming laptop with an RTX 4060 is $430 off

There are a lot of gaming laptop deals online, but not all of them will get you a dependable device for a reasonable price. To help you narrow down your options, here’s one of the best ones we’ve come across recently — the Lenovo Legion Slim 5 at $430 off from Best Buy, which brings its price down to $1,050 from $1,480 originally. We’re not sure how much time is remaining before this bargain gets taken down though, so if you think this is the perfect gaming laptop for you, proceed with the purchase right now so that you don’t miss out on the savings.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Legion Slim 5 gaming laptop

Lenovo is one of the best laptop brands and a mainstay in our roundup of the best gaming laptops, so you can be sure that you’ll be getting a topnotch gaming machine with the Lenovo Legion Slim 5. It’s got enough power to run the best PC games without any issues as it’s equipped with the AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, combined with 16GB of RAM that’s the best place to start for gaming, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need. The gaming laptop also features a 1TB SSD with Windows 11 Home pre-installed.

Another great reason for buying the Lenovo Legion Slim 5 gaming laptop is that it comes with a 14.5-inch OLED display with 2880 x 1800 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, which will give justice to the graphics of modern video games. You’ll be able to see even the smallest details, which may be the advantage that you need to get through boss fights and win multiplayer matches.

Gamers who are looking for laptop deals shouldn’t settle for a machine that won’t meet their needs. You don’t need to break the bank when making your purchase because there are offers like Best Buy’s $430 discount for the Lenovo Legion Slim 5, which drops its price to a more affordable $1,050 from $1,480. It’s not the cheapest gaming laptop out there, but it will give you excellent value for your hard-earned money. You need to hurry in completing the transaction though, as the Lenovo Legion Slim 5 gaming laptop may return to its regular price as soon as tomorrow.

