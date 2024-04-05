The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 is an impressive piece of hardware, but it’s also incredibly expensive. If you want a device with a similar form factor but at a fraction of the price, check out the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook, which is currently even cheaper at just $359 following a $140 discount from Best Buy on its original price of $499. You’re going to have to be quick with your purchase if you want to take advantage of this bargain though, because we’re not sure if it will still be available tomorrow.

Why you should buy the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook

A 2-in-1 laptop combines the convenience of a tablet’s touchscreen and the utility of a laptop’s keyboard, according to our laptop buying guide. This versatility is an important feature of the Microsoft Surface Pro 9, but you can also get it with the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook. Its keyboard cover doubles as protection for its display, which is a 13.3-inch OLED touchscreen with Full HD resolution for sharp details and lifelike colors whether you’re using the device for work or for recreational purposes.

In terms of performance, the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook won’t match the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 because it’s only equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 processor, Qualcomm Adreno 618 graphics, and 8GB of RAM. However, it works smoother than you would expect as it’s a Chromebook that runs on Google’s Chrome OS, which is an operating system that heavily depends on web-based apps instead of installed software. The Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook only comes with a 128GB eMMC for storage, but if you need extra space for your files, you can save them on Google Drive.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook isn’t as powerful as the Microsoft Surface Pro 9, but if its specifications and Chrome OS will be enough for your needs, then this is the offer that you should shop among all the 2-in-1 laptop deals and Chromebook deals. Best Buy’s $140 discount pulls its price down further to just $359 from $499, but we don’t know for how long. If you want additional savings when buying the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook, you’ll have to complete the transaction right now.

