Baldur’s Gate 3: tips and tricks for beginners

Jesse Lennox
By

Whether you’ve played a CRPG before, or even the classic pen-and-paper Dungeons & Dragons game, there’s no denying that Baldur’s Gate 3 has captured the attention of many gamers who are unfamiliar with the genre. This makes it quite intimidating to jump into for newcomers with just how deep the systems appear but with a little help, it isn’t terribly hard to become invested in this unique experience. While Baldur’s Gate 3 does do a lot to try and explain itself, there’s just far too much to take in for most players. Since you can’t exactly ask a DM to catch you up or remind you of how something works, we’ll help guide you through the early hours of Baldur’s Gate 3 with this set of tips and tricks.

Save a lot

Astrion holds his chin in Baldur's Gate 3.
Larian Studios

Things can get very bad very fast in Baldur’s Gate 3, in and out of combat. In fights, there’s always the chance a bad roll will wipe your party or you came in with the completely wrong setup or companions. In that case, having a handy save is vital to jump back to and prevent you from either failing or using a ton of resources to squeak by.

Out of combat might have even greater consequences than in battle to be weary of. There’s always the chance a dialogue option doesn’t quite result in what you wanted, or attempting to use a skill check that fails sends you on a path you’d really rather avoid. Also, while just exploring and interacting with the world, you might trigger some unfortunate series of events due to the reactive nature of the world. It’s all too easy to accidentally set something (or someone) on fire or cause an entire group to turn against you. We suggest keeping a rotating list of at least three manual saves. The game does have an autosave function, but that should only be a last resort.

Having said that, don’t simply save scum just because you failed a skill check in a conversation. Unless it is something you simply can’t accept having happened, Baldur’s Gate 3 is made to allow you to get new and unique experiences through failing certain things. If it doesn’t kill you, why not see where it leads?

Class and Race matter

A dragon with a flaming spell in their hand.
Larian Entertainment

The first thing you do in Baldur’s Gate 3 (aside from watching the intro cinematic) is create your character. This will be where you make the two most important decisions of your playthrough: what race you are and what class you will be. Both of these choices will determine everything about your game, from how people treat you depending on your race and history, to what skills, magic, and weapons you are best suited for. While it might be tempting to get through this stage quickly to get into the game, take your time here looking over all the stats and skills before committing.

Learn the basics of D&D

Baldur’s Gate 3 is based on the world and rules of D&D, which means there are a lot of terms and rules you might be unfamiliar with, or at the very least not understand how they function in this game. First, and what you will become very familiar with, is that this game functions almost entirely on dice rolls, or simply rolls. While things like attacks keep the rolls in the background for pacing, things like skill checks will prompt an actual die to appear for you to roll, showing you what the minimum number you need to succeed is, as well as any modifiers you have based on your stats.

You will also notice perception checks pop up when successful. These are hidden rolls the game doesn’t show you unless you succeed, so you never really know you’re missing anything if your character doesn’t succeed in that role. These are great incentives for second playthroughs with different builds to see what other things your character could notice or pick up on across the game.

Those stats consist of Strength, Dexterity, Constitution, Intelligence, Wisdom, and Charisma. Each one has a point value from 1 through 20, with 20 being the absolute best, and essentially ensures you will succeed on any check based on that stat. You can choose to be great at a few things, or okay at everything, but not great at everything, so decide which stats you want to focus on most. For example, if you’re a melee class then Strength, Constitution, and perhaps Charisma as a third skill would be a good way to divide your points.

Think outside the box

A knight standing on a roof above a village.
Larian Entertainment

As mentioned, Baldur’s Gate 3 has some immersive sim-style interactions that you can, and should, make note of. Obvious examples will be enemies in or around something flammable like oil that you can ignite with a fire spell, but also consider things like repositioning objects in the environment before a battle to create cover or sneaking by a fight altogether. Quests are also highly adaptable in how you can complete them without doing them exactly as intended.

Pick your companions

A party of characters and their inventories in Baldur's Gate 3.
Larian Studios

You’re only one part of your party in Baldur’s Gate 3, and who you bring along matters. It won’t take long before you have more potential companions than space in your party (four in total), so you will need to keep some characters on the bench. The obvious choice is to add characters that cover your weaknesses in combat, such as a tank if you’re a mage, or a healer if you’re a fighter. However, you also need to consider their personalities and skills, just like your own. Depending on where you are or what you’re doing, you may want to take control of a companion to speak to another character or take a skill check if they’re better suited for it than you. Don’t just think your character has to, or should be, the one to do everything.

Also, be wary of your companions’ personalities. If you’re constantly pissing them off with your decisions, it won’t do well for your relationship with them.

Make sure Karmic Dice is on

The karmic dice option in Baldur's Gate 3.
Larian Entertainment

Finally, go into your settings and confirm that the Karmic Dice system is on. This might sound a little bit like cheating, but games cheat in the player’s favor all the time without telling you. In this case, this option makes dice rolls not fully random, but more “fair” in the sense that it tries to balance out your successes and failures. If it is off, you could theoretically roll 1s 10 or more times in a row if your luck is bad enough, while Karmic Dice will take pity after one and give you better odds of success after a failure.

Which Baldur’s Gate 3 class should you pick?
A mage holding a flaming object.

The world of Dungeons & Dragons, which is of course where Baldur's Gate 3 comes from, is all about choice and crafting your own story through the world. Baldur's Gate 3 promises plenty of ways to alter the story, including a reported 1,700 different ending permutations. But the first and most important decision you make will be which class your main character is. Along with your race, your class is what will define how your character plays, including what roles they are best suited for and what abilities they can learn in and out of combat. With 12 to pick from at the start, plus 48 total subclasses within those main 12, it can feel like an overwhelming choice to make so early. To make things easier, we'll break down all the classes in Baldur's Gate 3 to help you decide which one to pick.
All Baldur's Gate 3 classes
Barbarian

The Barbarian is likely the easiest class to wrap your head around just based on the name. This class focuses primarily on the Strength stat and is all about melee damage. They are proficient with light and medium armor, shields, simple and martial weapons, plus get the unique Rage class action. When you enter the Rage state, you deal more damage and can survive fatal wounds. Their saving throws are linked to the Strength and Constitution stats.

Read more
How long is Baldur’s Gate 3?
A party of heroes stands on a cliff in Baldur's Gate 3.

CRPGs are notorious for being very lengthy investments, and Baldur's Gate 3 is no exception. Even in its early access days, players were spending hundreds of hours on just the first act of the game, though just doing the main story would be significantly less. Some people may spend hours just in the character creator choosing their race and speccing out their class, while others may dive in and only do the main quests. In a game this large, your playtime will vary quite a bit, but no matter how much, or little, of a completionist you are, we can give you a good idea of just how long Baldur's Gate 3 will take to beat.
How long is Baldur's Gate 3?
Oh boy, this is going to be a somewhat complicated and intimidating answer. Baldur's Gate 3 is a massive CRPG that is all about giving you a unique and tailored experience. Everything from your race, stats, and skills to choices, dialogue choices, and successful or failed skill checks can alter your playtime in some way. There's also the vast number of optional activities and objectives you can choose to engage with or ignore, as well as your difficulty level, to consider. Prior to launch, Larian Studios developer Swen Vincke said that an average playthrough of the game would take "between 75 to 100 hours, that's what we're seeing. That's not doing everything, that is just going to be a playthrough. There will be people who will be way over that, the ones who want to do everything. They will probably hit 200 hours, I think. On average, we're seeing people who are going through take about 75 to 100 hours."

From our experience, we would say that figure is accurate if you're playing on the normal difficulty and taking time to do some sidequests and diversions to explore and engage in a decent amount of the optional content. Normally, a 25-hour range would be a bit wide as an average, but when you consider how your class comes into play, how much combat you encounter, to what degree you are role-playing, and whether or not you're playing alone or in co-op, it starts to make more sense.

Read more
Do you need to play the first two Baldur’s Gate games before playing 3?
A female adventurer with scales on her face.

Baldur's Gate 3 is officially out of early access and first impressions imply that it could be one of the best games of 2023. While there aren't many scored reviews out (critics only had a few days with the game before launch), several "reviews in progress" have shared some glowing thoughts on the massive computer role-playing game (CRPG). We've published our own early thoughts, which align with the critical consensus, noting that it could very well be the best Dungeons & Dragons video game ever.

With so much hype around the release, there's a question that might spring to mind: Do you have to play Baldur's Gate and Baldur's Gate 2 before playing 3? That would involve going back to play two enormous games from over 20 years ago, which seems like an overwhelming task. If that's stressing you out, don't worry: There's great news for newcomers.
Do you have to play Baldur's Gate 1 and 2 before playing Baldur's Gate 3?

Read more