Spider-Man 2 preload guide: release time, file size, and preorder

Jesse Lennox
By

Peter and Miles are all suited up and ready to take on Kraven, Venom, and any other villains that threaten the new and improved New York when Spider-Man 2 arrives on October 20. This PS5 exclusive is shaping up to be one of the fall’s biggest titles, which is saying something considering the competition. Still, everyone is waiting to finally feel that sensation of swinging through the buildings once again, and the wait is finally almost over. Even though the game will let you fast travel and switch between characters instantly, downloading the game itself is another story. We’ll help you swing right into the game by sharing all the preload information you need on Spider-Man 2.

Spider-Man 2 release time

Spider-Man attacks enemies in Marvel's Spider-Man 2.
Sony Interactive Entertainment

There’s no concrete time for when Spider-Man 2 will unlock as of yet, but it could possibly be 12 a.m. PT or ET on October 20. Once Insomniac or Sony clarifies the specific launch time for the game, we will update this article.

Spider-Man 2 file size

Spider-Man 2 will take up a good chunk of your storage space at 98BG in size. If you need to make some room, do so now.

Spider-Man 2 preload options

Venom in Marvel's Spider-Man 2.
Sony Interactive Entertainment

Preloads for Spider-Man 2 will start a full week before the game launches on October 13 at 6 a.m. PT or 9 a.m. ET. You must preorder the game to be able to preload it, but this should give you ample time to download this large title.

Spider-Man 2 preorder details

There are three preorder options for Spider-Man 2, including the Standard, Digital Deluxe, and Collector’s Edition which comes with a massive Venom statue. You can also get a copy of the game if you purchase the limited edition Spider-Man 2 PS5.

