Are you ready to suit up and swing back into action as both Peter and Miles in Spider-Man 2 coming on October 20? Venom, Kraven, and many more villains are sure to be plotting plenty of obstacles for our web-swinging heroes, however, all you need to worry about is getting your hands on the game itself. Thankfully, you don’t need a spider-sense to find out all the details on pre-ordering the sequel to one of the PS4’s best exclusives. Here’s how you can pre-order Spider-Man 2, as well as all the details about the available editions so you can show your love for the wall-crawler.

Where can I preorder Spider-Man 2?

Being a PlayStation 5 exclusive, the easiest way to preorder Spider-Man 2 would be to go through the official PlayStation store, though you can find it through all the major outlets as well. If you’re looking to go for the most expensive Collector’s Edition, then that is only available through PlayStation Direct.

Spider-Man 2 Standard Edition

For $70 you can simply reserve a base copy of the game with no bells or whistles. Still, just for preordering you will get:

Early unlock of Arachknight Suit for Peter and 3 color variants

Early unlock of Shadow Spider Suit for Miles and 3 color variants

Early unlock Web Grabber gadget

3 skill points

Spider-Man 2 Digital Deluxe Edition

If you want to get a few digital bonuses with your copy, you can spend $80 to get the following perks along with what comes in the Standard Edition:

Five unique suits for both Peter and Miles

Additional Photo Mode items

2 Skill Points

Spider-Man 2 Collector’s Edition

For the super-fans out there, the Collector’s Edition, exclusive to the PS Direct store, will set you back $230. Here’s what’s packed in for that price:

Digital voucher for Spider-Man 2

Everything from both prior editions

SteelBook case

19-inch statue of Peter, Miles, and Venom

Spider-Man 2 Limited Edition console

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 - Limited Edition PS5 Bundle & DualSense Wireless Controller

While not available yet, a Spider-Man 2-themed PS5 and DualSense controller will be available to preorder starting on July 28. This bundle will also come with a copy of the game and all the normal pre-order bonuses, though it obviously won’t activate until the game launches on October 20. When pre-orders go live for this console, they will also be exclusive to the PS Direct shop.

