How to preorder Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and the limited edition PS5

Jesse Lennox
By

Are you ready to suit up and swing back into action as both Peter and Miles in Spider-Man 2 coming on October 20? Venom, Kraven, and many more villains are sure to be plotting plenty of obstacles for our web-swinging heroes, however, all you need to worry about is getting your hands on the game itself. Thankfully, you don’t need a spider-sense to find out all the details on pre-ordering the sequel to one of the PS4’s best exclusives. Here’s how you can pre-order Spider-Man 2, as well as all the details about the available editions so you can show your love for the wall-crawler.

Where can I preorder Spider-Man 2?

Venom on the streets of New York in Marvel's Spider-Man 2.
Sony Interactive Entertainment

Being a PlayStation 5 exclusive, the easiest way to preorder Spider-Man 2 would be to go through the official PlayStation store, though you can find it through all the major outlets as well. If you’re looking to go for the most expensive Collector’s Edition, then that is only available through PlayStation Direct.

Spider-Man 2 Standard Edition

Peter and Miles perched next to each other in Marvel's Spider-Man 2.
Sony Interactive Entertainment

For $70 you can simply reserve a base copy of the game with no bells or whistles. Still, just for preordering you will get:

  • Early unlock of Arachknight Suit for Peter and 3 color variants
  • Early unlock of Shadow Spider Suit for Miles and 3 color variants
  • Early unlock Web Grabber gadget
  • 3 skill points

Spider-Man 2 Digital Deluxe Edition

Spider-Man attacks enemies in Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

If you want to get a few digital bonuses with your copy, you can spend $80 to get the following perks along with what comes in the Standard Edition:

  • Five unique suits for both Peter and Miles
  • Additional Photo Mode items
  • 2 Skill Points

Spider-Man 2 Collector’s Edition

A promotion for the Collector's Edition of Spider-Man 2 with a statue.
PlayStation

For the super-fans out there, the Collector’s Edition, exclusive to the PS Direct store, will set you back $230. Here’s what’s packed in for that price:

  • Digital voucher for Spider-Man 2
  • Everything from both prior editions
  • SteelBook case
  • 19-inch statue of Peter, Miles, and Venom

Spider-Man 2 Limited Edition console

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 - Limited Edition PS5 Bundle & DualSense Wireless Controller

While not available yet, a Spider-Man 2-themed PS5 and DualSense controller will be available to preorder starting on July 28. This bundle will also come with a copy of the game and all the normal pre-order bonuses, though it obviously won’t activate until the game launches on October 20. When pre-orders go live for this console, they will also be exclusive to the PS Direct shop.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 finally gets its fall release date at Summer Game Fest
Spider-Man Peter Parker and Miles Morales fighting Kraven and henchmen

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 officially has a release date. During the Summer Game Fest, Insomniac Games revealed that the game is scheduled to release on October 20 as a PlayStation 5 exclusive. The stream also featured a few new details about the game, including new information about its villains.

Spider-Man 2 recently appeared at the May 2023 PlayStation Showcase, so it wasn't surprising that there wasn't any new footage at the Summer Game Fest. However, Insomniac presented new concept art, including one with Peter Parker and Miles Morales fighting side by side and another with the two Spider-Mans fighting Venom.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has instant open-world character switching
Peter and Miles perched next to each other in Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

Insomniac Games has finally confirmed whether or not players will be able to switch between the two playable versions of Spider-Man while exploring the open world of Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

Ever since it was confirmed that Peter Parker and Miles Morales would both be playable in Marvel's Spider-Man 2, the question of whether or not players would be able to switch between them at any time in the open world arose. Although Marvel's Spider-Man 2's gameplay debut at the PlayStation Showcase didn't confirm whether or not that was the case, Creative Director Bryan Intihar revealed the answer in an interview with Eurogamer: yes, you can. 
"We have content designed around Peter, we have content designed around Miles, and we have content where you can play either. You'll be able to -- in the open world -- freely switch between them with a simple button press," Intihar confirmed. Insomniac Games also confirmed to Eurogamer that Peter and Miles will each have their own skill tree, although they will also share a third. For the most part, it looks like players will have a lot of freedom about how and with whom they want to tackle any sort of open-world objectives or sidequests.
Things will get a little more restrictive during more linear story missions, like the one we saw during the PlayStation Showcase, though. "When you're playing the main story, we control when you switch between Pete and Miles ... it's done in service to the story when we're making those switches, for sure," Intihar told Eurogamer. "So, as you saw on that gameplay reveal, which is a segment of the main story, we are predetermining those based on what we want to do for how the story plays out."
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will be released exclusively for PlayStation 5 sometime this fall.

Spider-Man 2: release date window, trailers, gameplay, and more
Miles Morales and Peter Parker stand together in Spider-Man 2.

Spider-Man is one of the most recognizable superheroes in the world. His popularity in media is hard to understate, as he is the focus of ongoing films, comics, multiple animated series, and, of course, video games. The web-slinger has been on home consoles ever since the Atari days, and each new generation has given us better and better games. The most recent game, Marvel's Spider-Man, which paired the comic book hero with the perfect developer to handle this acrobatic, sarcastic neighborhood hero -- Insomniac Games -- was a smash hit in every respect. Critics praised it, fans loved it, and it sold like crazy. Plus, it probably was a major contributing factor in Sony's outright purchase of the studio. Naturally, we all knew a sequel had to be coming.

When the PlayStation 5 launched, we got a standalone expansion of sorts in Spider-Man: Miles Morales, which let us play as the new spider on the block in his own story. Now the focus has been set on the proper, full sequel, which looks to take everything from the original game and the expansion and combine it all into a truly amazing new Spider-Man (Spider-Men?) title. We've only had a handful of looks at the game but we've used our spider senses to untangle all the information there is about Marvel's Spider-Man 2.
Release date window

