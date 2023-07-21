 Skip to main content
Venom attacks in the Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 story trailer

Tomas Franzese
By

Insomniac Games showed a story trailer for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Thursday night, giving us our best look at the game’s interpretation of Venom yet.

At San Diego Comic-Con this year, Insomniac Games held a panel called Marvel’s Spider-Man 2: Symbiotic Relationships, where developers and voice actors revealed more about the game, its story, and its characters. Most notably, we got this new story trailer for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, which features characters like Venom, Harry Osborn, and Mr. Negative.

The trailer begins with Harry Osborn and Peter Parker catching up now that Harry’s out of the weird stasis his father kept him in. He asks Peter to help him “heal the world.” We then see Harry meet Miles, who questions if Peter will still have time for Spider-Man now that he’s helping Harry. After that, Kraven’s forces begin attacking, and Peter asks Mary Jane to look into the villain for him.

Then, in one of the trailer’s more surprising moments, Martin Li, who was the villain Mr. Negative in Marvel’s Spider-Man and killed Miles’ father, appears. He seems to just live in New York as a regular person now, although Miles’ Spider-Man does confront him and say, “You don’t know what you took from me.” After this, the trailer shifts its focus to the Symbiote, which we see corrupting Pete, scaring Mary Jane, and more.

Venom on the streets of New York in Marvel's Spider-Man 2.
Sony Interactive Entertainment

The trailer ends with Tony Todd’s Venom saying, “We’re going to heal the world,” before beginning to tear up the streets of New York while fighting Kraven’s forces. Venom has a very beefy, threatening look that’s quite intimidating, while his one line in the trailer implies that Venom could be Harry Osborn, making this villain more tied to Peter and Harry’s lives. It all certainly sets the stage for what’s bound to be an enthralling superhero adventure when it launches in a couple of months.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will release exclusively for PS5 on October 20. 

Tomas Franzese
Tomas Franzese
Gaming Staff Writer
Tomas Franzese is a Staff Writer at Digital Trends, where he reports on and reviews the latest releases and exciting…
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 gets wild gameplay trailer, but no release date
Kraven the Hunter appears in Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

Insomniac Games showed off a new gameplay trailer for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 during Sony's May 2023 PlayStation Showcase. The action-packed clip showed off its villain, the iconic Kraven the Hunter, but it didn't give the game a release date. It's still only scheduled for fall 2023.

The new trailer gave us our closest glimpse at Sony's upcoming release we've seen yet. It begins with a very cinematic clip showing off classic Spider-Man villain Kraven the Hunter. From there, we flash-forward a bit to New York City, where we see Peter Parker and Miles Morales working together to save the city. Parker has a fancy new black suit with a lot of wild powers. In the trailer, we see multiple black spider arms coming out of it and slamming enemies.

Read more
Everything announced at the May 2023 PlayStation Showcase
Snake stares into the distance in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater's reveal trailer

The flurry of summer gaming showcases is finally upon us, and Sony was the one to start things off. After a 20-month wait and several smaller presentations, we finally got another PlayStation Showcase where we saw what's next for first-party, third-party, and indie games on the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation VR2. During the show, we got a look at some upcoming multiplayer games from PlayStation Studios like Fairgame$ and Marathon, in addition to exciting single-player titles like Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

Third-party studios also showed up, with Square Enix unveiling a multiplayer game called Foamstars, Alan Wake 2 and Assassin's Creed Mirage getting release dates, and Konami announcing a remake of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater. This was definitely the most important PlayStation livestream to happen in a long time, but it was a densely packed show so you might have missed out on some of its announcements. That's why you should read through this recap of everything announced during the May 2023 PlayStation Showcase.

Read more
Humanity is the best PS5 (and PSVR2) game I’ve played so far
Humans jump over a gap in Humanity.

Over the past few years, I’ve found myself mourning the PlayStation brand I grew up with. When I was a kid, PlayStation was an eccentric platform home to the kind of oddball creative swings you now only ever see indie publishers take a chance on. In the PS5 era, though, Sony has doubled down on a cinematic action-adventure formula that feels less safe (though likely way more profitable) by comparison. It’s an understandable pivot, but it leaves me hungry for more diverse experiences on my PS5.

Thankfully, that desire has been satiated with Humanity, a game that’s already nabbing several impressive accolades from me. It’s the best reason to subscribe to PS Plus, the best game currently available on PlayStation VR2, and perhaps the best PS5 console-exclusive period (it’s also available on PC via Steam). The unique puzzler has all the markings of those left-field PlayStation classics I love … except for the fact it wasn’t developed or published by Sony at all.

Read more