Venom attacks in the Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 story trailer

Insomniac Games showed a story trailer for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Thursday night, giving us our best look at the game’s interpretation of Venom yet.

At San Diego Comic-Con this year, Insomniac Games held a panel called Marvel’s Spider-Man 2: Symbiotic Relationships, where developers and voice actors revealed more about the game, its story, and its characters. Most notably, we got this new story trailer for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, which features characters like Venom, Harry Osborn, and Mr. Negative.

The trailer begins with Harry Osborn and Peter Parker catching up now that Harry’s out of the weird stasis his father kept him in. He asks Peter to help him “heal the world.” We then see Harry meet Miles, who questions if Peter will still have time for Spider-Man now that he’s helping Harry. After that, Kraven’s forces begin attacking, and Peter asks Mary Jane to look into the villain for him.

Then, in one of the trailer’s more surprising moments, Martin Li, who was the villain Mr. Negative in Marvel’s Spider-Man and killed Miles’ father, appears. He seems to just live in New York as a regular person now, although Miles’ Spider-Man does confront him and say, “You don’t know what you took from me.” After this, the trailer shifts its focus to the Symbiote, which we see corrupting Pete, scaring Mary Jane, and more.

The trailer ends with Tony Todd’s Venom saying, “We’re going to heal the world,” before beginning to tear up the streets of New York while fighting Kraven’s forces. Venom has a very beefy, threatening look that’s quite intimidating, while his one line in the trailer implies that Venom could be Harry Osborn, making this villain more tied to Peter and Harry’s lives. It all certainly sets the stage for what’s bound to be an enthralling superhero adventure when it launches in a couple of months.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will release exclusively for PS5 on October 20.

