Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 finally gets its fall release date at Summer Game Fest

Jess Reyes
By

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 officially has a release date. During the Summer Game Fest, Insomniac Games revealed that the game is scheduled to release on October 20 as a PlayStation 5 exclusive. The stream also featured a few new details about the game, including new information about its villains.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 box art with Peter Parker and Miles Morales

Spider-Man 2 recently appeared at the May 2023 PlayStation Showcase, so it wasn’t surprising that there wasn’t any new footage at the Summer Game Fest. However, Insomniac presented new concept art, including one with Peter Parker and Miles Morales fighting side by side and another with the two Spider-Mans fighting Venom.

Geoff Keighley talked with Bryan Intihar, the Creative Director at Insomniac Games, about a few new details about the upcoming Spider-Man game. It started with a presentation of the official box art and how it was created with the thought of two Spider-Mans. Keighley then brought up Venom and Kraven as the two main villains, though Intihar confirmed that there would be more in the game.

Peter Parker and Miles Morales fighting Venom in New York City

Intihar spoke briefly about how Kraven differed from many of the other supernatural villains that they featured in past games because his “power” is simply his prowess as the ultimate hunter. He also confirmed that Venom, who isn’t always the same person in the stories, is not an “Eddie Brock” Venom. He sidestepped answering whether or not this Venom was Osborne-related.

“Our goal was to tell an original story, something you haven’t seen in the comics or the movies yet,” Intihar said. He emphasized that “all the things you love about the character will be there,” but who they exactly are might differ from the original story.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will launch on October 20, 2023, for PlayStation 5.

Read more