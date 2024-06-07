 Skip to main content
Monster Hunter Wilds announces crossplay during Summer Game Fest

By
Two hunters ride mounts in Monster Hunter Wilds.
Capcom

Monster Hunter Wilds got a fresh trailer during the Summer Game Fest live stream, and crossplay was confirmed.

Host Geoff Keighley was joined on stage by series producer Ryozo Tsujimoto to talk more about what fans can expect from Monster Hunter Wilds. While on stage, Tsujimoto mentioned, “I hope players look forward to playing with their friends across different platforms when the game launches simultaneously in 2025.” Crossplay is a huge step forward for the franchise, as both Monster Hunter: World and Monster Hunter Rise had issues with staggered launches and the inability to play with friends on other systems.

Capcom later confirmed the news on X (formerly Twitter) for those speculating about the choice of words on stage.

Crossplay CONFIRMED!

As announced at Summer Game Fest, crossplay is coming to Monster Hunter Wilds!

No matter where you are, hunters are stronger together. #MHWilds pic.twitter.com/pmxYOk2Qnt

&mdash; Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) June 7, 2024

The trailer itself showcased more of the desert sand dunes we’ve seen from the game previously, but this time, we got a look at a new large-scale monster. This lightning bird is seen charging up and dealing out devastating lightning-based attacks against smaller Balaharas and even the hunters. It’s a deadly foe we’re sure to see more of soon.

Monster Hunter Wilds - 2nd Trailer: The Hunter's Journey

The Heavy Bowgun is heavily featured during the trailer alongside the Great Sword. Hunting Horn users are still waiting to see their beloved weapons in all its next-generation glory — maybe next time. Monster Hunter Wilds sheds the series’ previous formula of open zones for a seamless, vast, open world, a first for the franchise.

Monster Hunter Wilds does not have a hard release date but is set to launch sometime in 2025 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Steam simultaneously.

