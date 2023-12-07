 Skip to main content
Monster Hunter Wilds is coming in 2025

DeAngelo Epps
By

Surprising absolutely no one, Capcom is continuing its hit Monster Hunter series. This new entry is Monster Hunter Wilds, which looks like a continuation of Monster Hunter World that will bring a plethora of changes along with it. The title was confirmed as the final announcement of this year’s Game Awards.

With next year marking the 25th anniversary of the Monster Hunter series, many speculated a new game was on the horizon. It’s unknown just what separates this new Wilds entry from the rest of the Monster Hunter  franchise, but based on the snippet of gameplay we saw during the trailer, we can expect the classic main formula to make a return with one big change. The environments in which players will hunt in this new game appear to be the biggest that the series has ever seen.

The trailer showcases the player character riding on the back of a monster through a crowd of creatures while being chased by two even larger monsters. It ends by showcasing the character flying across the sky and looking out to a giant open field. An interview with series producer, Ryozo Tsujimoto revealed that this entry will feature “a new level of detailed creatures and ecosystems.”

Gameplay from Monster Hunter Wilds
Capcom

While there is no exact release date as of yet, Monster Hunter Wilds is confirmed to launch in 2025. As such, hunters have tons of time to finish up their journeys in Monster Hunter Rise and Monster Hunter World before the next adventure in the monster world begins.

Everything announced at the June 2023 Capcom Showcase
capcom showcase june 2023 everything announced dragon s dogma 2 lion guy

Hot on the heels of showcases hosted by Geoff Keighley, Microsoft, and Ubisoft, Japanese game developer and publisher Capcom held a showcase of its own. This June 2023 Capcom Showcase comes after the successful releases of the Resident Evil 4 remake and Street Fighter 6, and gave Capcom a chance to show us what is has coming next. Titles like Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective and Exoprimal were shown off, but Capcom also confirmed a couple of new games coming in the future, including Mega Man X DiVE Offline and the Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy collection.
We even got a new look at Pragmata, a game that has been mostly MIA since its 2020 reveal, although our first look at gameplay also came with a delay announcement. To get a full sense of what Capcom revealed at the show, check out this full recap of every announcement made during the June 2023 Capcom Showcase.
Capcom Showcase | 6.12.2023
Mega Man X DiVE Offline was announced
"MEGA MAN X DiVE Offline" Announcement Trailer
A new Mega Man game was announced at the showcase, but it's probably not what you'd expect. It's an offline version of Mega Man X Dive, a mobile game where players can collect and play as lots of Mega Man X series characters across 2D action platformer stages. As the title spells out, this game is also now playable offline. Mega Man X DiVE Offline will be released for iOS, Android, and PC later in 2023.
Pragmata isn't coming out in 2023
PRAGMATA - June 2023 Trailer
Three years after its reveal at the June 2020 PlayStation Showcase, Pragmata reappeared during this Capcom Showcase with a new trailer. It starts with a soldier fighting in a room where a young girl is drawing. It then shows a little bit of gameplay of Pragmata; we see a man in a large spacesuit fight mechs and other robotic enemies before the young girl, who is named Diana, starts to use some technology-based power. Sadly, we also learned that Pragmata will no longer release in 2023, so Capcom can have more time to polish the final product.
Ghost Trick Phantom Detective gets a demo
Ghost Trick - Demo and Demonstration Trailer
Capcom will release its remaster of cult classic Nintendo DS point-and-click adventure game Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective on June 30. Ahead of that launch, this showcase featured a new trailer for the game. Capcom capped things off by releasing a demo for the game across PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch, the same platforms the final version of the game will release on.
A new Ace Attorney collection was revealed
Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy - Announcement Trailer
During the Capcom Showcase, we learned that the Ace Attorney series is returning, starting with the Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy collection that brings Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney, Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney --: Dual Destinies, and Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney -- Spirit of Justice to modern platforms. It will be released for PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch in early 2024.
Dragon's Dogma 2 is four times bigger than its predecessor
After its appearance at the May 2023 PlayStation Showcase, Capcom went into more detail about its highly anticipated RPG Dragon's Dogma 2 today. After replaying that trailer, Capcom confirmed that the Pawn system would be returning and that players can venture and fight with up to 3 AI-controlled Pawns. It then revealed that this sequel's open world is about four times the size of the original's. There are also two new major characters: the bow wielder Ulrika and High Priestess Nadinia. New monsters, including one called Medusa, and new player vocations were also teased. Sadly, we did not get a release date, although Capcom reaffirmed that Dragon's Dragon 2 will release for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S only.
Everything else 

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess' Xbox Games Showcase was replayed.
Capcom Pro Tour 2023 features Street Fighter 6 and will have a prize pool of over $2 million, spread across three different kinds of tournaments.
Resident Evil 4 remake's VR mode footage from the PlayStation Showcase was shown off again. 
The Capcom Town website's 40th-anniversary additions were revealed.
Capcom ID got an ad.
Exoprimal's narrative elements, modes, and character customization options were detailed in an overview. 
Exoprimal will get a second Open Beta test that runs from June 16 until June 18.
Capcom promoted its 40th-anniversary sale and Steam bundle.

Read more
7 games with queer representation to play this Pride Month
A screenshot from The Last of Us Part 2 of Ellie and Dina slow dancing with one another.

With Pride Month here, there’s no better time to play a new game or two that focuses on LGBT+ characters and stories. Luckily, the number of games with LGBTQ+ representation has been growing over the last few years, particularly in the indie space. There’s a significant history of the queer community not getting represented in video games at all or in less than well-intentioned ways. And while there’s still plenty of room to grow in terms of queer storytelling in games, there are a host of fantastic games to pick from.

From games that feature queer main characters like The Last of Us Part II to titles that give players the freedom to build out their characters' identities themselves like The Sims franchise, there are games across genres that have LGBTQ+ representation. Here’s a list of games that represent different queer identities, providing a good starting point if you’re looking to see how games tackle queer stories this Pride Month.

Read more
How Monster Hunter Now distills massive battles down to 75-second fights
Monster Hunter Now being played horizontally.

Capcom and Niantic are collaborating on Monster Hunter Now, a new, real-world mobile RPG following in the footsteps of titles like Pokémon Go and NBA All-World. Players will be able to explore their neighborhood, alone or with friends, find materials, and fight monsters at locations near them. An open beta for the game begins later this month ahead of a full launch in September, but that comes after a four-year development cycle and a lot of work in refining the core gameplay loop of Monster Hunter into a very different style of game.

Monster Hunter Now - Teaser Trailer | Available September 2023

Read more