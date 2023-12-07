Monster Hunter Wilds is coming in 2025

Hot on the heels of showcases hosted by Geoff Keighley, Microsoft, and Ubisoft, Japanese game developer and publisher Capcom held a showcase of its own. This June 2023 Capcom Showcase comes after the successful releases of the Resident Evil 4 remake and Street Fighter 6, and gave Capcom a chance to show us what is has coming next. Titles like Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective and Exoprimal were shown off, but Capcom also confirmed a couple of new games coming in the future, including Mega Man X DiVE Offline and the Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy collection.

We even got a new look at Pragmata, a game that has been mostly MIA since its 2020 reveal, although our first look at gameplay also came with a delay announcement. To get a full sense of what Capcom revealed at the show, check out this full recap of every announcement made during the June 2023 Capcom Showcase.

Mega Man X DiVE Offline was announced

A new Mega Man game was announced at the showcase, but it's probably not what you'd expect. It's an offline version of Mega Man X Dive, a mobile game where players can collect and play as lots of Mega Man X series characters across 2D action platformer stages. As the title spells out, this game is also now playable offline. Mega Man X DiVE Offline will be released for iOS, Android, and PC later in 2023.

Pragmata isn't coming out in 2023

Three years after its reveal at the June 2020 PlayStation Showcase, Pragmata reappeared during this Capcom Showcase with a new trailer. It starts with a soldier fighting in a room where a young girl is drawing. It then shows a little bit of gameplay of Pragmata; we see a man in a large spacesuit fight mechs and other robotic enemies before the young girl, who is named Diana, starts to use some technology-based power. Sadly, we also learned that Pragmata will no longer release in 2023, so Capcom can have more time to polish the final product.

Ghost Trick Phantom Detective gets a demo

Capcom will release its remaster of cult classic Nintendo DS point-and-click adventure game Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective on June 30. Ahead of that launch, this showcase featured a new trailer for the game. Capcom capped things off by releasing a demo for the game across PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch, the same platforms the final version of the game will release on.

A new Ace Attorney collection was revealed

During the Capcom Showcase, we learned that the Ace Attorney series is returning, starting with the Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy collection that brings Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney, Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney --: Dual Destinies, and Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney -- Spirit of Justice to modern platforms. It will be released for PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch in early 2024.

Dragon's Dogma 2 is four times bigger than its predecessor

After its appearance at the May 2023 PlayStation Showcase, Capcom went into more detail about its highly anticipated RPG Dragon's Dogma 2 today. After replaying that trailer, Capcom confirmed that the Pawn system would be returning and that players can venture and fight with up to 3 AI-controlled Pawns. It then revealed that this sequel's open world is about four times the size of the original's. There are also two new major characters: the bow wielder Ulrika and High Priestess Nadinia. New monsters, including one called Medusa, and new player vocations were also teased. Sadly, we did not get a release date, although Capcom reaffirmed that Dragon's Dragon 2 will release for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S only.

Everything else

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess' Xbox Games Showcase was replayed.

Capcom Pro Tour 2023 features Street Fighter 6 and will have a prize pool of over $2 million, spread across three different kinds of tournaments.

Resident Evil 4 remake's VR mode footage from the PlayStation Showcase was shown off again.

Exoprimal's narrative elements, modes, and character customization options were detailed in an overview.

Exoprimal will get a second Open Beta test that runs from June 16 until June 18.

