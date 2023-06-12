 Skip to main content
Everything announced at the June 2023 Capcom Showcase

Tomas Franzese
By
Key art for the 2023 Capcom Showcase.
Capcom
Summer Gaming Marathon Feature Image
This story is part of the Digital Trends Summer Gaming Marathon series

Hot off the heels of showcases hosted by Geoff Keighley, Microsoft, and Ubisoft, Japanese game developer and publisher Capcom is holding a showcase of its own. This June 2023 Capcom Showcase comes after the successful releases of the Resident Evil 4 remake and Street Fighter 6 and gives Capcom a chance to show us what’s coming next from them. Titles like Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective and Exoprimal are right on the horizon, while the showcase may also give us new looks at titles that are further out, like Dragon’s Dogma 2 and Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess.

Capcom is a game publisher that has been on a bit of a hot streak lately, so fans of the studio will definitely want to tune in this today’s Capcom Showcase in order to learn more about what’s coming next. As the show airs, we’ll be doing a live recap of everything that Capcom announces right here.

Mega Man X DiVE Offline was announced

A new Mega Man game was announced at the showcase, but it’s probably not what you’d expect. It’s an offline version of Mega Man X Dive, a mobile game where players can collect and play as lots of Mega Man X series characters across 2D action platformer stages. As the title suggests, this game is also now playable offline. Mega Man X DiVE Offline will be released for iOS, Android, and PC later in 2023.

Pragmata isn’t coming out in 2023

Three years after its reveal at the June 2020 PlayStation Showcase, Pragmata reappeared during this Capcom Showcase with a new trailer. It starts with a soldier fighting in a room where a young girl is drawing. It then shows a little bit of gameplay of Pragmata; we see a man in a large spacesuit fight mechs and other robotic enemies before the young girl, who is named Diana, starts to use some technology-based power. Sadly, we also learned that Pragmata will no longer release in 2023, so Capcom has more time to polish the final product.

Ghost Trick Phantom Detective gets a demo

Ghost Trick - Demo and Demonstration Trailer

Capcom will release its remaster of cult classic Nintendo DS point-and-click adventure game Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective on June 30. Ahead of that launch, this showcase featured a new trailer for the game. Capcom capped things off by releasing a demo for the game across PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch, the same platforms the final version of the game will release on.

A new Ace Attorney collection was revealed

Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy - Announcement Trailer

During the Capcom Showcase, we learned that the Ace Attorney series is returning, starting with the Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy collection that brings Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney, Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney: Dual Destinies, and Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney: Spirit of Justice to modern platforms. It will be released for PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch in early 2024. 

Everything else 

  • Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess’ Xbox Games Showcase was reaired.
  • Capcom Pro Tour 2023 features Street Fighter 6 and will have a prize pool of over $2 million, spread across three different kinds of tournaments.
  • Resident Evil 4 remake’s VR mode footage from PlayStation Showcase was shown off again. 
  • The Capcom Town’s 40th-anniversary additions were revealed.
  • Capcom ID got an ad.
  • Exoprimal’s narrative elements, modes, and character customization options were detailed in an overview. 
  • Exoprimal will get a second Open Beta test that runs from June 16 until June 18

